Automotive TIC Market: Global Future estimation, Insight and Complete Strategic Analysis 2022-2028

The “Global Automotive TIC Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive TIC market with detailed market segmentation by service, sourcing, application, and geography. The global automotive TIC market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive TIC market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Major Players in the market are:

Applus Services SA

Bureau Veritas Group

DEKRA SE

Element Materials Technology

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

SGS SA

TÜV NORD GROUP

TÜV Rheinland AG

TÜV SÜD AG

Scope of Automotive TIC Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Automotive TIC Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive TIC Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Automotive TIC Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Automotive TIC Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

MARKET DYNAMICS

The automotive TIC market is projected to grow at a decent rate during the forecast period due to increasing instances of vehicle recall arising from component failure coupled with strict regulatory standards. Furthermore, increasing inclination towards the outsourcing of these services is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive TIC market. However, varying standards across regions is a restraining factor for the market growth. Nonetheless, the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is further expected to increase the growth of the automotive TIC market in the coming years.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive TIC market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive TIC market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

