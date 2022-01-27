Embedded Computing Market to Reach US$ 67.29 Bn at a CAGR of 8.7% in 2027 | The Insight Partners

Geographically, Asia-Pacific holds the largest embedded computing market share, owing to rapid technological developments, and numerous investments in the APAC countries. The Asia-Pacific market for embedded systems and solutions is also largely driven by factors such as growing internet of things (IoT), substantial growth in consumer electronics demand, rising connected cars market, and growing usage of robotics. Ever-increasing consumer electronics industry in the Asia Pacific is expected to provide a promising growth to the region in the embedded systems market during the forecast period.

Leading Embedded Computing Market Players:

Advantech Co., Ltd.

ARM Holdings PLC

Fujitsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Qualcomm Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Embedded Computing Market Insights

Automotive Industry is Expected to be the Prime Driver for the Embedded Computing Market

At present, a modern vehicle contains between 25 or 100 electronic control units (ECUs). These systems are generally portioned based on domains, namely real-time body controls and infotainment controls. The real-time body controls include a different category such as chassis control, body control, powertrain control, and active safety control. The second category, the infotainment controls, includes navigation, information management, computing, external communication, and entertainment. Embedded computing in modern vehicles is segmented into different domains, mainly differentiated by the criticality of the function executed. In general, each ECU integrates a processing element (single or multi-core processor), memory subsystems (including volatile and non-volatile), optional dedicated accelerators like cryptographic or image processing engines, power supply elements, and the interfaces to the different sensors, actuators, and network. Specific combinations are chosen depending on the requirements for each application. For example, in the body electronics domain that handles simple comfort functions like doors, access control, lighting systems, and climate control, an ECU architecture may be composed of an 8- to 32-bit micro-controller, non-volatile code memory, and network interfaces like CAN and LIN.

Machine Learning at the Edge

The theory of pushing computing closer to sensors where data is gathered is a significant point of modern embedded computing – i.e., the edge of the network. With machine/deep learning, this conception becomes even more vital to enable autonomy and intelligence at the edge. For many applications such as industrial robots and automated machinery on a factory floor to an agricultural tractor in the field, to self-guided vacuums in the home, the computation must happen locally. There can be various reasons for local processing, such as low latency, reliability, bandwidth, power consumption, and privacy. Quite an amount of applications are driving adoption of machine learning (ML), such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and self-driving cars, big-data analysis, surveillance, and improving processes from audio noise reduction to natural language processing. Thus the concept of machine learning at the edge is expected to prevail in the future application of embedded computing along with the advancement in IoT concept.

Component Segment Insights

The embedded computing market by component is segmented into microprocessors, microcontrollers, application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), digital signal processors, field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), memory, software, and others. The growing consumption of consumer electronics, alongside the demand for higher performance and greater functionalities, is driving the global microcontroller market. The increasing focus on the implementation of energy-efficient devices in both process and discrete industries is expected to create a significant demand for microcontrollers during the forecast period. These factors resulted in the steady growth of embedded computing market.

Industry Vertical Segment Insights

Both new as well as existing industrial equipment can leverage embedded systems for optimizing manufacturing processes. With the rapid developments in the microprocessor, machine control as well as machine monitoring are continuously evolving and enabling more embedded system logic, scalability, and control. Also, the high adoption of Industry 4.0 has influenced market growth positively and thereby, catalyzing the market size of embedded computing market. Thus, these factors are driving the adoptions of these embedded computing across various industry vertical.

