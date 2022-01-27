Fracture Aids Market Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2028 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global Fracture Aids Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Fracture Aids Market report.

In September 2020, Tynor and Sctimst agreed on a joint partnership to develop rehabilitation and orthotic devices. Under the agreement, Tynor will fund the research and development activities of SctimsInt.

Drivers & Restraints

There are many factors that are estimated to surge the adoption of fracture aids in the coming years. The predominant factor in the rising incidence of trauma injuries worldwide. According to the Ohio State University, around 6 million individuals break their bones each year in the U.S. Additionally, road traffic accidents are on the rise. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), each year 1.35 million individuals dies due to road accidents. Combined with this, between 20 to 50 million people also suffer from non-fatal injuries such as fractures. These trends are expected to positively influence the market growth of fracture aids in the coming years.

Key players covered in the global Fracture Aids Market research report:

Some of the major companies that are present in the fracture aids market are Carex Health, Sareen Surgical, Proexamine Surgical Private Limited, BSN medical, Kwt International, GPC, Tynor Orthotics Pvt Ltd, and others

