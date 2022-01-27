Perfusion Systems Market Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2028 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data
Global Perfusion Systems Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.
This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Perfusion Systems Market report.
In May, 2019, Terumo Cardiovascular Group and Talis Clinical announced commercial release of the ACG-Perfusion and ACG-RemoteView Systems in North America.
Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:
- Detailed overview of the global market share
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape of Perfusion Systems Market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth
Drivers & Restraints
Rising prevalence of organ transplant patients (liver transplant, and kidney transplant) and chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing number of lifestyle-related disorders, and government initiatives for increasing awareness are some of the factors that are driving the market growth. According to Organ Donation and Transplantation – 2019, around 36,500 transplants were performed in 2018 in the U.S. alone, and a total of 121,678 transplantation procedures were planned out of these 100,791 were kidney transplantation procedures.
Key players covered in the global Perfusion Systems Market research report:
The major companies in the global the perfusion systems market are Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Organ Assist Products B.V., Accuray Incorporated, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., XVIVO Perfusion AB, and other prominent players.
An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
