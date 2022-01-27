Anti-infective Drugs Market Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2028 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data
Global Anti-infective Drugs Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.
This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Anti-infective Drugs Market report.
In October 2019, Cipla acquired a novel and patented anti-infective drug Elores, from Venus Remedies Ltd.
Drivers & Restraints
The anti-infective drugs market is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period due to factors such rising number of cases of infectious diseases, escalating health-consciousness, growing number of product approvals for the treatment of infectious diseases. However, high cost of the drugs and poor reimbursement policies are the major factors anticipated to hamper the growth of anti-infective drugs market.
Key players covered in the global Anti-infective Drugs Market research report:
Some of the major companies that are present in the anti-infective drugs market are Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., and Astellas Pharma Inc. GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi, and other prominent players.
An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
Major Table of Contents for Anti-infective Drugs Market Research Report:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Key Market Growth Insights
- Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Anti-infective Drugs Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021
- Company Profiles
- Conclusion
