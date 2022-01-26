Laser Hair Removal Market Worth USD 1,619.7 Million at 16.7% CAGR by 2028 Backed by Rising Disposable Income in Asia-Pacific

The global laser hair removal market size is expected to experience exponential growth by reaching USD 1,619.7 million by 2028 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 16.7% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Laser Hair Removal Market, 2021-2028”. The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 483.0 million in 2020. Laser hair removal treatments are gaining traction due to their high efficacy in preventing hair growth. Several companies are focusing on developing a portfolio of advanced hair removal products based on laser technology. For instance, Ellipse adopts selective waveband technology and laser in its hair removal machine Nordlys. The machine performs several hair removal procedures with optimum efficiency. Thus, the increasing development of innovative hair technologies is expected to boost the demand for the product in the forthcoming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/laser-hair-removal-market-103477

COVID-19 Impact: Market Exhibited 12.4% Decline in Growth Rate in 2020

The shutdown of stores and the postponement of skin care appointments have disrupted the economic functioning of the market. This has led the market exhibiting a negative growth rate of 12.4% in 2020. However, phased out starting up of stores by abiding to the social distancing norms is expected to favor the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product, the market is classified into Nd: YAG, diode, alexandrite, and others.

Based on the product, the Nd: YAG segment held a global laser hair removal market share of about 32.4% in 2020 and is expected to experience considerable growth in the forthcoming years. This is due to several benefits of these products such as longer wavelength that enables optimum treatment solution for pigmented skin.

Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, medical spas & specialty clinics, and others. Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/laser-hair-removal-market-103477

What does the Report Provide?

The market report offers qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry and in-depth analysis of the size & growth rate for all segments impacting the market. Besides, the report provides an insightful study of market dynamics, opportunities, emerging trends, and competitive landscape. The valuable insights offered are based on the latest trends, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and others by adopting several research methodologies that will affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Treatment Solutions to Augment Growth

Non-invasive treatment solutions have gained popularity due to their fewer side effects compared to invasive procedures. This has led to the development of novel solutions by companies leading to the increasing approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For instance, in June 2020, Venus Concept Inc. secured an FDA clearance for its Venus Epileve, an advanced laser hair reduction solution. Moreover, massive technological advancements in the product is expected to contribute to the global laser hair removal market growth in the forthcoming years.

Quick Buy – Laser Hair Removal Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103477

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific to Remain Dominant; Rising Disposable Income to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is owing to the rising disposable income of the working population in countries such as India and China that is leading to high spending on personal care in the region. Asia-Pacific stood at USD 184.8 million in 2020.

On the other hand, North America is expected to hold the second position in the market due to the significant development in the laser hair removal products and the increasing spending capacity of the Americans between 2021 and 2028.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Partnerships between Prominent Companies to Boost Their Market Standings

The market is fragmented by the presence of diverse companies that are striving to maintain their stronghold. These companies are focusing on establishing partnerships with other companies to expand their laser hair removal portfolio and further improve their positions amongst their rivals. Moreover, the adoption of organic and inorganic strategies by other players to maintain their presence is expected to contribute to the market growth.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/laser-hair-removal-market-103477

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-laser-hair-removal-market-10172

Related Reports :

https://stemfemmes.mn.co/posts/20261337

https://careero.mn.co/posts/20261339

https://cx3digital.tribe.so/post/hiv-drugs-market-to-hit-usd-45-58-billion-by-2028-the-global-hiv-drugs-mark–61f04f8c390dce6adb38845b

https://collegenet.tribe.so/post/hiv-drugs-market-to-hit-usd-45-58-billion-by-2028-the-global-hiv-drugs-mark–61f04f8d730a1f71c18c2abb

https://thegameoflife-de.mn.co/posts/20261346

https://network-66643.mn.co/posts/20261349

https://beyondher.mn.co/posts/20261353

https://wecanchat.mn.co/posts/20261354

https://padhai.mn.co/posts/20261359

https://omind.mn.co/feed

https://janjaonline.mn.co/posts/20261365

https://bipolarjungle.mn.co/posts/20261369

https://skin-care-junkies.mn.co/posts/20261376

https://smush-please.mn.co/posts/20261384

https://synkretic.mn.co/posts/20261391