Wireless Charging Market 2027 By Technology, Transmission Range, Application and Geography

To power and charge electrical devices, wireless charging is a reliable, convenient, and secure technology. Furthermore, by removing the use of physical connectors and cables, it offers reliable, cost-effective, and safer advantages over conventional charging systems. It also ensures continuous power transfer to ensure that all types of devices (handheld industrial devices, smartphones, heavy-duty equipment, and others) are charged and ready to use. During the forecast period, the wireless charging market is expected to expand due to an increase in the sales of electric vehicles (EVs), the constantly evolving portable electronics and wearables market, and the regular need to harvest ambient RF energy.

Leading Wireless Charging Market Players:

Analog Devices, Inc

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Freescale Semiconductor, Ltd.

INRIX

Nedap

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Parking Dynamics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated



MARKET DYNAMICS

Furthermore, increased adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and extensive research in far-field wireless charging technologies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for business growth in the future. However, the market's growth is expected to be hampered by high-cost technology for its incorporation and slower charging compared to other charging technologies.

MARKET SCOPE

The “”Global Wireless Charging Market Analysis to 2028″” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Wireless charging Market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Wireless charging market with detailed market segmentation by technology, transmission range, application. The global wireless charging market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wireless charging market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the wireless charging market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global wireless charging market is segmented based on technology, transmission range, and application. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated as radiation technology, inductive technology and others. Based on the transmission range, the market is segmented as short, medium, and long. The market based on the application is classified as automotive, industrial, defense, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global wireless charging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2018 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The wireless charging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

Major Key Points of Wireless Charging Market

Wireless Charging Market Overview

Wireless Charging Market Competition

Wireless Charging Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Wireless Charging Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wireless Charging Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

