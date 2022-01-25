The ultra-wideband chipset market was valued at US$ 498.55 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,906.46 million by 2028

Ultra-wideband (UWB) is one of the fastest-growing technologies adopted in real-time location systems (RTLS) with a considerable growth potential due to its accuracy in tracking assets. A UWB-based RTLS system is a combination of hardware and software, forming a system that is used in a large bandwidth spectrum usually greater than 500 MHz and is characterized by high accuracy. UWB technology offers higher accuracy and range, along with a lower power consumption compared to other RTLS technologies such as radio frequency identification (RFID); this has led to high penetration of UWB technology in applications requiring high accuracy.

Market Insights – Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market

Rising Adoption of UWB Technology in Personal and Consumer Device Tracking Propelling Ultra-Wideband Chipset Market Growth

UWB is the fastest-growing technology that is significantly improving consumer experience associated with home entertainment products such as TV, laptop, and audio equipment. UWB enables wireless connection to work at a higher speed making it perfect for connecting television to home audio equipment. UWB consumes less power and offers a low-cost solution. This has led to high adoption and rise in the demand for UWB technology, thereby boosting the ultra-wideband chipset market growth. UWB is also being used for personal item tracking systems. For example, Apple-designed U1 chip has UWB technology for spatial awareness.

Application-Based Insights

Based on offering, the ultra-wideband chipset market is segmented into RTLS, imaging, and communication. The communication segment led the market in 2021. UWB wireless communication transmits a huge amount of data over a wide frequency spectrum ranging from 3.1 to 10.6 GHz. It includes applications such as ranging, authentication, wireless USB, and data transfer. USB UWB communication mainly uses low-powered radio signals of short pulses for the transmission and reception of data.

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

