Small Drones Market Share, Size, Trend, Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027

The global small drone market size is expected to reach USD 35,009.4 million by 2027 while exhibiting a staggering 24.11% CAGR between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing incidence of intrusion across borders and the rising military expenditure that is driving the demand for advanced small drones globally. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its latest report, titled, “Small Drone Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, and Hybrid Wing), By End-use (Military & Defense, Consumer, and Commercial & Civil), By Maximum Take-off Weight (<5 Kg, 5-25 Kg, and 25-150 Kg), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 7,720.3 million in 2019 and is projected to showcase an exponential growth during the forecast period.

High Demand for Small Drones across Healthcare Facilities amid COVID-19 to Surge Demand

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to every vital resource rallying around the healthcare industry to contain its widespread effect across the globe. This has led to an increased demand for advanced small drones for inspection purposes and to collect real-time data across the highly infected places. This is expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

The small drones are miniature unmanned aircraft that are gaining immense popularity across the military and commercial applications. The adoption of these drones aids in the improved efficiency, high accuracy, and excellent productivity in capturing images for several industrial applications.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive insights into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several research methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnership, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Military Expenditure to Promote Growth

According to the data by The Balance, the total military expenditure of the United States Army was estimated to be around USD 934 billion in 2020. The increasing spending on military and defense by the governments across the globe is likely to boost the demand for advanced small drones across the globe. Additionally, the rising skirmishes at international borders such as the India-China, China-U.S. conflicts are expected to drive the global small drone market during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

Hybrid Wing Segment Held 18.7% Market Share in 2017 Owing to Increasing Adoption by Drone Companies

The hybrid wing segment, based on product, held a market share of about 18.7% in 2019 and is expected to gain momentum in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing demand from drone companies for wildlife surveys, firefighting, and disaster management, among others.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Focus on Military Upgradation in North America to Augment Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global small drone market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing focus by the U.S. Defense Services to upgrade its military that will propel the demand for advanced small drones fro surveillance purposes in the region. North America stood at USD 2933.7 million in 2019.

The market in Europe is expected to showcase considerable growth backed by the surging demand for aerial photography, crop monitoring, and precise farming with the aid of technologically advanced small drones in the region between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Eminent Companies Focus on Product Development to Brighten Market Prospects

The global small drone market is consolidated by the presence of key players that are focusing on developing advanced small drones to cater to the growing demand from industrial applications such as healthcare, military, and aerospace. Additionally, the other major companies are adopting strategies such as partnership, merger and acquisition, and collaboration to maintain their presence that will bode well for the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

January 2020 – Schiebel Corporation deployed CAMCOPTER S-100 as a measure to provide critical information during the Kim river toxic pollution crisis across Malaysia. This development is expected to boost its market values in the forthcoming years.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Small Drone:

DJI

3D Robotics

Parrot Drones

AeroVironment Inc.

Kespry

Delair

Textron

Autel Robotics USA

Yuneec

Northrop Grumman

BAE Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Other Players

