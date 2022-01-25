Antenna Transducer and Radome Market Size Major Companies Profile, Key Regions, Analysis and Forecast by 2026

The global Antenna, Transducer And Radome Market size is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% between 2020 and 2027. This is ascribable to factors such as rising military budgets and total modernization of military for the countries across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, publish this information in its latest report, titled “Antenna, Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Component (Antenna, Transducer, and Radome), By Technology (Radar, Communication and Sonar), By Application (Commercial, Defense, and Homeland Security), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027.” The report observes that the market was worth USD 11.13 Billion in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 16.73 by 2027.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Antenna and transducer transmit and receives radio signals across several frequencies. The radome is a solid structure that is weatherproof and is typically an enclosure to protect radar antennas. ATR are precise instruments that are extensively used for several commercial and defense purposes, such as for effective communication, manage air traffic control, weather monitoring, and surveillance. ATR technology is beneficial for several types of application ranging from military communication to global space programs. Additionally, they act as bridges for communication among several countries.

What does the Market Report Offer?

The market report offers an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/antenna-transducer-and-radome-atr-market-102955

Segmentation:

Adoption of Wide Range of Commercial and Military Application to Spur Demand for Antenna

The segment antenna (By Component Analysis) is likely to hold the highest market share owing to high adoption in several commercial and military purpose. Antennas are useful for enhancing communication, thereby, extensively adopted in military vehicles and jets to maintain strategic power. Moreover, rapid growth in air traffic is driving the demand for antennas that will aid the market growth.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Military Budgets Worldwide to Drive the Market

According to a report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), overall global military expenditure has shot to $1,917 billion in 2019 that is a gradual increase of 3.6% from 2018. Additionally, the five largest spenders along with Saudi Arabia and Russia accounted for about 62% of the total expenditure. Furthermore, the United States registered the highest military spend that was a staggering $732 billion in 2019, a growth of over 5.3% from 2018, while holding nearly 38% of the total military spend. International threats and political tensions is propelling the countries to modernize their military with high-tech and advanced weaponry systems. The acute focus on strengthening their military prowess by the government agencies that include increased military budget will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

List of the Companies Proliferating in the Market:

BAE Systems (The U.K.)

Cobham plc. (The U.K.)

General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

L-3Harris Technologies Inc. (The U.S.)

Leonardo S.p.A (Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (The U.S.)

Raytheon Company (The U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Major Manufacturers in North America to Stoke Demand

Among the regions, North America held the largest market of USD 4.68 billion in 2019 and is expected to gain major global antenna, transducer and radome market revenue in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as high spending for modernization of military in the U.S. Furthermore, large presence of established manufacturers providing original equipment in the region will aid market growth. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is likely to gain momentum during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as high demand for surveillance technology owing to increasing infiltration by the terrorists. Moreover, growing impetus on modernization of military to flex military muscle in countries such as China and India will bode well for the market growth between 2020 and 2027.

Have a Query? Speak to our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/antenna-transducer-and-radome-atr-market-102955

Competitive Landscape:

Product Launches by the Companies to Augur High Demand

In May 2020, KP Performance Antenna, an Edmonton, Alberta-based company, introduced two new models of all-directional antennas. According to the company, the new antennas offer a two-way communication and provide supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). In addition to this, they operate over the licensed bandwidth frequencies of 800 MHz to 900 MHz, and unlicensed ISM bands of 902 MHz to 928 MHz effectively. Furthermore, they consist of a lightweight fiberglass randome and an integral N-Female connector to enable high-quality communication.

Read more related now:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/coated-fabric-market-demand-recent-trends-size-and-share-estimation-by-2027-2022-01-25?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/diabetic-foot-ulcer-treatment-market-trends-sales-revenue-industry-growth-development-status-top-leaders-future-plans-and-opportunity-assessment-2027-2022-01-25?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/chocolate-confectionery-market-share-size-future-demand-global-research-top-leading-players-emerging-trends-region-by-forecast-to-2027-2022-01-25?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/streaming-media-devices-market-size-growth-share-future-trends-price-top-key-players-review-business-opportunities-demand-and-global-analysis-by-forecast-2027-2022-01-25?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/perfume-market-trends-size-growth-insight-share-emerging-technologies-share-competitive-regional-and-global-industry-forecast-to-2027-2022-01-25?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/industrial-sewing-machine-market-size-growth-insight-share-trends-industry-key-players-regional-forecast-to-2027-2022-01-25?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/antiviral-drugs-market-trends-share-growth-insight-size-competitive-analysis-statistics-regional-and-global-forecast-to-2027-2022-01-25?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cassava-starch-market-share-growing-rapidly-with-recent-trends-development-revenue-demand-and-forecast-to-2027-2022-01-25?tesla=y

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs