Earthmoving Equipment Market 2022 Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast

The global earthmoving equipment market size was USD 69.85 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 84.24 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The global earthmoving equipment market size was USD 69.85 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 84.24 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

Years taken into account for this report:

Historical years : 2016-2020

: 2016-2020 Year of reference: 2020

reference: 2020 Estimated year : 2021

: 2021 Forecast period Earthmoving Equipment Market: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyze global Earthmoving Equipment Market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry.

List of Top Key Manufacturers for Earthmoving Equipment Market:

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

AB Volvo

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd

SANY America

Liebherr Group

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

Terex Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Research covers current market size and growth rates based on 5 year records with company highlights of major players / manufacturers

Geographically, the main regions covered by the Earthmoving Equipment Market report are:

North America – United States, Canada

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan , South Korea , India , Australia , Taiwan, Indonesia , Thailand , Malaysia

China, Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan, Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Europe – Germany , France , K. , Italy

Germany France K. Italy Latin America – Mexico , Brazil , Argentina

Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East and Africa – Turkey , Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

