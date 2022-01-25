Finance Cloud Market Size 2021: Important Development, Industry Share and Growth Forecast to 2024

The “Finance Cloud Market” Report provides a thorough examination of the market. The Finance Cloud Market research investigates how firms in the Finance Cloud Market are reacting to changing market conditions by examining major industry strategies. The report covers current top players are recognised and rated based on their market shares. It also includes data on leading manufacturers, market segmentation by types, applications, and geographic regions. Market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue are all discussed in this Finance Cloud market report.

Competitor Analysis:

Finance Cloud market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales and revenue. It covers the top key players like –

Key Market Trends:

Wealth Management Industry to Dominate the Market

– As global wealth is increasing, there is a rise in wealth management professionals. As per Credit Suissue Wealth Report 2018, global wealth increased by 14 USD trillion last year.

– The same report indicates that global wealth is projected to rise by nearly 26% over the next five years, reaching USD 399 trillion by 2023. Wealth will primarily be driven by growth in the middle segment, but the number of millionaires will also grow markedly over the next five years to reach a new all-time high of 55 million.

– The proportion of global adults with wealth below USD 10,000 has decreased since 2000.

– According to most indicators, wealth inequality has not yet fallen significantly but has stabilized. This calls for an increased need for wealth management by BFSI sector.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Financial Institutions across Asia-Pacific are embracing digital transformations. This is allowing them to be more cost efficient.

– In September 2017, the HKMA announced seven initiatives to support a “New Era of Smart Banking”, which bode well for cloud demand among Hong Kong BFSIs. In July 2018, it announced that it had concluded a consultation on its intended approach to open application programming interface (API) for the Hong Kong banking sector.

– In India through fintech initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the Government of India is working towards digitising payment systems and increasing financial inclusion.

– The New Zealand government maintains a Cloud First policy, through which it seeks to be open to the benefit from emergent technologies and act as a leader in cloud adoption.

Scope of the Report:

Companies big and small are exploring the cloud and its advantages. Financial cloud software allows enterprises to achieve revenue and wealth management, while maintaining customer relations. It creates a better customer experience. The business becomes more agile while eliminating miscommunication and manual errors.

Detailed TOC of Finance Cloud Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Need for Improved Customer Relationship Management

4.3.2 Demand for Operational Efficiency in Financial Sector

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Rise of Cloud-based Cyber Threats

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution and Service

5.1.1 Financial Forecasting

5.1.2 Financial Reporting and Analysis

5.1.3 Risk and Compliance

5.1.4 Managed Service

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Wealth Management System

5.2.2 Revenue Management

5.2.3 Customer Management

5.3 By Deployment Mode

5.3.1 Public Cloud

5.3.2 Private Cloud

5.3.3 Hybrid Cloud

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amazon Web Services

6.1.2 Beeks Financial Cloud

6.1.3 Capgemini SE

6.1.4 Computer Sciences Corporation

6.1.5 Google, Inc.

6.1.6 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

6.1.7 IBM Corporation

6.1.8 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.9 Oracle Corporation

6.1.10 Salesforce.com, Inc.

6.1.11 SAP SE

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

