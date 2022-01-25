Self Storage Market Size 2021: Important Development, Industry Share and Growth Forecast to 2024

The “Self Storage Market” Report provides a thorough examination of the market. The Self Storage Market research investigates how firms in the Self Storage Market are reacting to changing market conditions by examining major industry strategies. The report covers current top players are recognised and rated based on their market shares. It also includes data on leading manufacturers, market segmentation by types, applications, and geographic regions. Market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue are all discussed in this Self Storage market report.

Competitor Analysis:

Self Storage market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales and revenue. It covers the top key players like –

Key Market Trends:

Personal Storage Segment to Occupy the Maximum Market Share

– In the current scenario, homeowners and consumers are moving in an intriguing manner when it comes to their material possessions. Trends in the housing market favor downsizing to small, compact living spaces like condos, which prompt house owners to decide whether they’re keeping or ditching larger items. In addition, the houses are adopting modern, minimalist aesthetic like the Marie Kondo trend.

– Many of the baby boomers i.e., the population born between 1941-1965 are gearing up for retirement and looking into shifting from large houses to compact condo units.

– Globally, in many developed countries, a few building types have boomed like self-storage lockers. They’ve proven to be one of the highest revenue generating sources in real estate over the past half-century,

– Operators in the self-storage services industry have benefited from steady demand from Australian consumers over the past five years. Consumers that are relocating for employment or study often use industry services, as few competitive substitutes exist. Consumers in transit between primary places of residence are another source of industry demand.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– The increasing population density, along with the improving economic conditions across the Asia-Pacific region, in addition to the aging population and changing cultural norms, are the factors supporting the demand for self-storage in the region.

– Additionally, the emergence of the new players in the unexplored Asian regions, like India, adds significantly to the market growth. For instance, Orange self-storage company based in Bengaluru (considered to be the Silicon Valley of India) recently announced its plans to expand its presence into several other Indian cities, in order to capitalize on the growing demand for storage facilities.

– In Taiwan, owing to the rapid growth in online shopping and e-commerce sector, some vendors have rented their storage space in several locations to facilitate last mile delivery. Self-storage facilities in commercial areas are mostly designed for business use. Many prominent companies have also started using these services for expanding their business footprints across the region.

Scope of the Report:

The self-storage industry is a sub-sector of the commercial real estate market. The personal storage segment of the self storage market is expected to register the highest share, considering the critical demand driver of the market, and urbanization.

