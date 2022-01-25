Electronic Shelf Label Market 2021-2024: Growth Drivers, Business Statistics, Top Region with Share, and Revenue Analysis

The “Electronic Shelf Label Market” Report provides a thorough examination of the market. The Electronic Shelf Label Market research investigates how firms in the Electronic Shelf Label Market are reacting to changing market conditions by examining major industry strategies. The report covers current top players are recognised and rated based on their market shares. It also includes data on leading manufacturers, market segmentation by types, applications, and geographic regions. Market capacity, production, consumption, sales, and revenue are all discussed in this Electronic Shelf Label market report.

Competitor Analysis:

Electronic Shelf Label market covers the vision of competitor analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales and revenue. It covers the top key players like –

Key Market Trends:

NFC Mobile Payment is Owing to Increase the Market in Retail Sector

– Due to increase in the NFC (Near Field Communication) enabled smartphone technology, NFC in Electronic Shelf Labels is growing in retail sector which is energy-efficient shelf management at low cost. Near Field Communication (NFC) is embedded and uses proximity to create simplified transactions, data exchange, and brief connections. Prior to purchase, NFC-enabled smart packages and signage can provide timely product information and even real-time digital offer to the customers.

– In retail, the NFC technology significantly adds up to standard ESLs which display the price and facilitate the stock management, by enabling price updates at any time which simplifies the customer interactions via a simple tap on an NFC-enabled smartphone.

– Majority of the customer prefer NFC technology over other digital innovations, such as QR code, bluetooth beacon, due to its high speed and improved control on information. This NFC enabled device helps in collecting the details of customers, their shopping interests and frequently purchased items which facilitates personalized marketing and thus attracts customer to visit again, which enables to increase the market.

– Casino is a French supermarket which has used NFC tags in front of every product on the shop shelves. Customers touch their own phones to the tag and can view product info or add to their mobile app’s basket, by viewing personalized prices and also activating instant promotions

North America to Account for a Major Share

– North America is the largest market for electronic shelf labels globally. The huge market in this region can be attributed to the vast presence of retail stores, both small and big, across the region.

– Moreover, favorable government initiatives in the US towards technological innovation and integration of automated products across all industry verticals, specifically in retail automation is boosting the demand for the market.

– The US has been led by retail giants, such as Wal-Mart, driving the upsurge in activity, largely contributing to the market growth in the region. The country has been one of the largest logistics markets in the world.

– The industrial revolution in the US has created large data evolution capabilities to be used in the production processes and integration in supply chain management. The technology aids in enhancing the store operations further developing the industry, by which ESL will improve the performance efficiency of store operations.

Scope of the Report:

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is used by retailers to display product pricing on shelves. The product pricing is automatically updated whenever a price is changed from a central control server. The ESL market based on store type is dominated by hypermarkets owing to the complications associated with the manual management of such big stores, leading to the high rate of adoption of these labels.

Highlighted points of Electronic Shelf Label Market Report:

Varying dynamics of the Electronic Shelf Label industry.

Prospective changes in sales volumes and worldwide share growth in upcoming years

Electronic Shelf Label market report recognizes the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players.

Competitors profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Complete analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Market driving and restraining factors.

Delivers information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market.

Electronic Shelf Label market report provides comprehensive analysis of the market with respect to market dynamics, competitive analysis, and upcoming trends of market.

Key Benefits of this Electronic Shelf Label Market report:

The Electronic Shelf Label market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the world mining equipment market to identify the potential investment pockets.

The Electronic Shelf Label market report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and forecasts to 2024 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the Electronic Shelf Label market.

Porter’s Five Force model of the industry and SWOT analysis illustrate the potency of the buyers & suppliers.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved.

Detailed TOC of Electronic Shelf Label Market Report:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 NFC penetration in POS and Smartphones

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Initial Investments

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Product

6.1.1 LCD ESLs

6.1.2 E-Paper ESLs

6.2 By Component

6.2.1 Displays

6.2.2 Batteries

6.2.3 Transceivers

6.3 By Communication Technology

6.3.1 RF

6.3.2 IR

6.3.3 NFC

6.3.4 VLC

6.4 By Store Type

6.4.1 Hyper Markets

6.4.2 Super Markets

6.4.3 Non-food Retail Stores

6.4.4 Specialty Stores

6.5 Geography

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific

6.5.4 Latin America

6.5.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Altierre Corporation

7.1.2 Diebold Nixdorf

7.1.3 Display data Ltd

7.1.4 E Ink Holding, Inc.

7.1.5 LG Corporation

7.1.6 M2 Communication, Inc.

7.1.7 Pricer AB

7.1.8 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd

7.1.9 SES-imagotag

7.1.10 Wincor Nixdorf AG

7.1.11 AdvanTech, Inc.

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

