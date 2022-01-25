Methanol Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2028

The global methanol market is set to grow astonishingly backed by the rising shift of the transportation industry towards methanol-powered vehicles. The main reason for this is that methyl alcohol reduces the emissions of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The report further states that the methanol market size was USD 28.50 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 40.48 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the current trends and dynamics of the market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market?

What are the market drivers and hindrances?

How will the companies cope with the COVID-19 pandemic?

Drivers & Restraints-

High Demand from Automotive & Construction Industries to Aid Growth

Heavy fuels, namely, diesel and gasoline are considered to be the major causes of environmental pollution. They often result in global warming and rapid changes in climate. Hence, the fuel industry is inclining towards methanol-infused fuels to lower the severe climatic conditions. Methyl alcohol is also used extensively as a transportation fuel owing to its possession of multiple properties. When mixed with gasoline, it reduces the toxic emissions. Apart from that, its high demand from construction and automotive industries would also contribute to the methanol market growth in the coming years. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to affect the market negatively as the manufacturers have shut down their plants temporarily.

Segment-

Formaldehyde Segment to Grow Rapidly Fueled by Increasing Demand from Multiple Industries

Based on derivatives, the market is segregated into solvent, MTO/MTP, biodiesel, gasoline blending, DME, MTBE, acetic acid, formaldehyde, and others. Out of these, the acetic acid segment held 5.4% in terms of methanol market share in 2019. The formaldehyde segment is likely to be the largest throughout the forthcoming years owing to their high demand from a wide range of industries, such as textile, automobile, and construction.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Production of Green Fuels to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, in 2019, Asia Pacific procured USD 17.94 billion in terms of revenue. It is anticipated to be the major contributor to the market growth backed by the persistent expansion of the construction and automotive industries. China is a significant consumer and manufacturer of methanol derivatives. North America, on the other hand, is set to exhibit high growth stoked by the rising fuel blending and the increasing production of green fuels in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Generate More Sales by Broadening Production Capacity

The major companies present in the market are investing hefty amounts of money in research and development activities to introduce novel products. Some of them are mainly adopting the strategy of expansion of their production capacity to increase sales. Below is one of the latest key industry developments:

April 2019: Celanese Corporation received an approval from the board of directors of the Fairway Methanol LLC for the second phase expansion of its methanol production capacity. It will be done at the company’s Clear Lake facility located in the U.S. This new expansion would surge the production capacity to 1.7 million metric tons per year.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the methanol manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Methanex Corporation

HELM AG

Southern Chemical Corporation

SABIC

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Zagros Petroleum

PETRONAS

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

BASF SE

Simalin Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Other Players

