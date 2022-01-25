India Peritoneal Dialysis Market Report 2022 : Industry Insights, Growth, Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global India Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this India Peritoneal Dialysis Market report.

The India peritoneal dialysis market size stood at USD 43.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 79.0 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of the global market share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of India Peritoneal Dialysis Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Drivers & Restraints

One of the crucial and significant drivers for the peritoneal dialysis modality market growth is the rising prevalence of kidney failure and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), resulting in an increased patient pool for dialysis. A significant increase in the prevalence of associated disorders, such as diabetes and hypertension, is also contributing to the increased prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) often only have two forms of treatment: dialysis and kidney transplantation. According to The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, under Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme, every year, 2.2 lakh new patients of ESRD get added in India, resulting in the additional demand for 3.4 Crore dialysis annually. These trends and the advantages associated with peritoneal dialysis modality is expected to drive the market. Some of the advantages associated with this modality includes, fewer dietary restrictions, no need for regular visits to dialysis centers, portability, and lesser weight gain compared to hemodialysis.

Key players covered in the global India Peritoneal Dialysis Market research report:

Baxter

Medtronic

Mitra Industries (P) Ltd

Cook India

Poly Medicure Limited

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

ADfusion

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

