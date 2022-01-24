Smart grid sensors market was valued at US$ 325.00 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,221.61 billion by 2027

The smart grid sensors market was valued at US$ 325.00 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,221.61 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during 2019–2027.

As the demand for energy is less among most of the residences, the grid was developed to provide electricity to the residences with monthly bills. This causes one-way interaction, which makes it difficult for the grid to respond to the changing and growing energy demands of today’s world. The introduction of smart grid presents a two-way dialogue where electricity and data can be exchanged between the customers and the utility. The growing network of controls, communications, computers, automation, and new advanced technologies and tools are making smart grids more reliable, efficient, secure, and greener.

Leading Smart Grid Sensors Market Players:

ABB Ltd

Aclara Technologies LLC

Eaton Corporation plc

Itron Inc.

Kamstrup

LANDIS+GYR

Schneider Electric

Sentient Energy, Inc.

Siemens AG

Tollgrade Communication Inc.

Market Insights–Smart Grid Sensors Market

Security Issues and Other Roadblocks

Smart grid deployments have made the operation of power systems more efficient through the application of distributed computing in the interoperation of the grids. However, such schemes have greatly triggered a number of security issues that are considered to be major concerns. Threats including physical attacks, cyber-attack, and natural disasters are significant threats to SG deployment that is expected to lead to infrastructural failure, energy theft, blackouts, endangered safety of personnel, customer privacy breach, etc.

In the present times of increasing concerns over terrorism paired with the rising number of sophisticated hackers, there is a simultaneous increase in the vulnerability that our energy system is exposed to if it truly were as technology-focused (and reliable) as the world envisions. This is a genuine concern that is being addressed by the industry. Hence, there is a rising need for critically examining the security issues and preventing possible threats or failures.

The segments and sub-section of Smart Grid Sensors market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

by Sensor Type (Voltage and Current Sensor, Temperature Sensor, and Others), Voltage Range (Low to Medium Voltage and High Voltage), and Application (Substation Automation, Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Smart Grid Distribution Network, and Others)

Application-Based Insights

The demand for smart grid sensors is likely to continue to surge during the coming years owing to an increase in the modernization of grid infrastructure and rising awareness regarding carbon footprint management. It highly delivers visibility, intelligence, control, and communication into energy consumption procedures and allows green energy. The growing technological integrations with smart grid sensors offer end users with greater reliability and efficiency. For instance, incorporating IoT and data technologies into this sensor offers real-time data.

