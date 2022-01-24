UPS Battery Market 2028 Growth Trends, Share – Global Analysis and Forecasts

The UPS Battery Market was valued at US$ 695.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1,475.7 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021to 2027.

The battery is one of a crucial component of an uninterruptible power supply (UPS). The UPS battery is accountable for long life span and good performance of UPS. Thus, regular maintenance of battery is must. Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Lead-acid, and nickel cadmium are the major types of UPS batteries available for community of end users including from commercial to industrial sector. With growing number of large data centers in corporate sector; electrical appliances, & gadgets like computers; critical infrastructure; or industrial processes, adoption of UPS is booming which is further stimulating the scope of UPS batteries.

Leading UPS Battery Market Players:

CSB Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Company

EATON Corporation

Exide Industries Ltd.

FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Leoch International Technology Limited

Northstar

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Group Corp

Market Insights

Growing Applications of UPS Battery in Data Centers

Due to the rising data related services, there has been a huge increase in demand for data centers worldwide, which is driving the demand for UPS. Cloud-based services require to be online to provide services, which is surging the need for UPS systems. The growing trend of cloud computing and virtualization has led to a rise in data centers globally. As per the Energy Innovation 2020 facts, some of the largest data centers in the globe can contain several IT devices and need ~100 megawatts (MW) of power capacity, which is sufficient to power ~80,000 households in the US. In 2018, the worldwide data centers consumed ~205 terawatt-hours (TWh) or 1% of global electricity. At present, there are 4,738 colocation data centers from 127 countries.

The segments and sub-section of UPS Battery market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

By Product Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion, and Other Product Types) and Application (Commercial, Residential, and Other Applications)

Product Type-Based Market Insights

Based on product type, the UPS battery market is segmented into lead-acid, Li-ion, and other product type. Lead-acid batteries have showed a record of better reliability when deployed in uninterruptible power supply systems. In case of large power applications where the weight is not a prime concern, lead-acid batteries act as the most economical choice. This cost-effectiveness, combined with high tolerance, low internal impedance, and other performance qualities, is making them ideal for small-scale power storage like UPS systems; large & grid-scale power systems; and starting, lighting, and ignition power sources for automobiles.

Application Based- Market Insights

In terms of application, the UPS battery market has been segmented into commercial, residential, and others. UPS batteries are used in a wide range of applications including workstation, server room, network closet, large data center, computer room, financial or bank systems, industrial processing, internet hosting sites, and medical & emergency applications. The commercial segment of UPS battery includes offices, telecommunication, data centers, and other commercial buildings.

Note: If you have any special requirements related to UPS Battery Market Report please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

