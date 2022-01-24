Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Size by Drives, Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Dynamics, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

This report covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR):

Styrene–Butadiene Rubber also referred to as SBR, is a random copolymer of styrene and butadiene. There are two major types of SBR, Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR) and Solution-SBR (S-SBR), based on the different manufacturing process.

Kumho Petrochemical

Lanxess

Goodyear

JSR

TSRC

Trinseo

Synthos

Lion Elastomers(Ashland)

LG

Bridgestone

Michelin

Sibur

Eni

Asahi Kasei

East West Copolymer(Lion Copolymer)

ZEON

HIP-Petrohemija

CNPC

Sinopec

Zhechen

Tianjin Lugang

This report focuses on the Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The technical barriers of SBR are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA. The key companies in SBR market include Kumho Petrochemical, Lanxess, Goodyear, JSR, TSRC, Trinseo, Synthos, Lion Elastomers (Ashland), LG, Bridgestone, Michelin, Sibur, CNPC and Sinopec.

SBR is widely used in tires, shoes, adhesive, conveyor belt, and others. In 2014, SBR for industrial consumption and medical consumption occupy more than 80% of total amount. Tire was the single largest application segment for SBR market accounting for more than 60% of global consumption in 2014. The growing automobile industry in China, India and Japan is expected to boost the demand for tires which in turn is expected to drive the SBR market over the forecast period. Therefore, increasing demand for SBR in tire manufacturing is expected to support the growth of this market over forecast period. SBR industry will usher in a stable growth space.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Emulsion-SBR (E-SBR)

Solution-SBR (S-SBR) Market Segment by Application:

Adhesives

Automotive