Hexane Market Size by Applications, Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

About Hexane:

Hexane is an alkane of six carbon atoms, with the chemical formula C6H14. The term may refer to any of the five structural isomers with that formula, or to a mixture of them. Hexane is an organic compound made of carbon and hydrogen that is most commonly isolated as a byproduct of petroleum and crude oil refinement. At room temperature it is an odorless, colorless liquid.The major use for solvents containing hexane is to extract vegetable oils from crops such as soybeans, flax, peanuts, and safflower seed. They are also used as cleaning agents in the textile, furniture, shoemaking, and printing industries, particularly rotogravure printing. Hexane is also an ingredient of special glues that are used in the roofing, shoe, and leather industries. Hexane is used in binding books, working leather, shaping pills and tablets, canning, manufacturing tires, and making baseballs.

Hexane Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Shell

Phillipes 66

Exxon Mobil

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Bharat Petroleum

SK Chem

Sumitomo

Fuji Heavy Industries

SINOPEC

Yangzi Chemical

Yufeng Chemical

Liangxin Petrochemical

CNPC

Junyuan Petroleum

HeLiShi Petroleum

Jihua Group

Yanshan Petrochemical

Jihua Group

Yanshan Petrochemical

Scope of Report:

This report focuses on the Hexane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global production of hexane increases from 556.1 K MT in 2010 to 782.6 K MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 8.21%. Asia is the major manufacturing market in the world with more than half of the global total production volume, especially China, which holds 32.24% in 2014. Shell is the world leader, which holds the 14.02% production market share in 2014. Phillipes 66 is the second biggest manufacturer with production of 47.6 K MT in 2014 and SINOPEC is the China leader with production share of 5.20% in 2014.

Hexane downstream is main edible-oil extractant and industrial solvents. China is the major consumption market in the world. America costs 17.06% of global hexane, while Asia (except China) holds 19.40% of the global consumption market share in 2014. Due to the pollution during the process and the toxicity of hexane, the import and export is not too much.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâ€™s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ€™ prefer.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Types:

N-hexane

Isohexane

Neohexane Market Segment by Application:

Industrial Solvents

Edible-oil Extractant

Adhesives & Sealants