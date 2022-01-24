Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market Size by Drives, Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Dynamics, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market” research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF):

Rigid polyurethane foam (RPUF) is a closed-cell plastic. It is used as factory-made thermal insulation material in the form of insulation boards or block foam, and in combination with various rigid facings as a constructional material or sandwich panel. Polyurethane spray foams are manufactured directly on the building site. Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

BASF

Covestro

Huntsman

Dow

Duna Corradini

Novomer

Nanjing Hongbaoli

WanhuaChemical

Lecron Energy Saving Materials

Huafon

Shandong Dongda

Lvyuan New Material

This report focuses on the Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Rigid polyurethane foam (RPUF) is one of the most efficient, high performance insulation materials, enabling very effective energy savings with minimal occupation of space. The global market for rigid polyurethane foams is expected to reach USD 6.89 billion by 2021. Growth of construction industry mainly in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific is expected to drive the market for rigid polyurethane foams in the future years. What’s more, government support in promoting the usage of rigid polyurethane foams mainly for refrigeration applications in the U.S. is also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

In regard to rigid polyurethane foam ‘black material’ (polymeric MDI) industry, the entire market is dominated by a few manufacturer: besides Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Co., Ltd., only seven companies worldwide including BASF,Bayer, Huntsman, Dow Chemical, and Japan’s NPU are in possession of the core production technology of MDI. Chinese manufacturers of polymeric MDI cover Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Co., Ltd., Bayer Polymers (Shanghai), Shanghai Lianheng Isocyanate Co., Ltd. (a joint venture of BASF in China), etc., wherein, Yantai Wanhua accounts for more than 60% of the total capacity.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Slabstock Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Molded Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Spray Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Other Market Segment by Application:

Refrigerated and Insulated Industry

Building Energy Industry

Solar Water Heaters Industry