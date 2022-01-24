Fluororubber Market Size by Applications, Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

About Fluororubber:

Fluororubber (fluoroelastomer) is a kind of synthetic polymer elastomer with fluorine atom attached to main chain or side chainâ€™s carbon atom. Fluororubber Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

DUPONT

Daikin

3M (Dyneon)

Solvay

AGC

Shin-Etsu

Dow Corning

Momentive

Wacker

Daikin (China)

Dongyue

Sichuan Chenguang

3F

Zhejiang Juhua

Meilan Group

Sanhuan

NEWERA

This report focuses on the Fluororubber in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The fluororubber industry is relatively concentrated. As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Ordinary fluororubber products on the market do not sell well, and fluororubberâ€™s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the fluororubber industry, and low-end product has excess capacity while high-end product is in short supply.

The global production of FKM increases from 21050 MT in 2010 to 26909 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.04%. While the growth rate of FSR is higher than FKM. The production of FFKM fell in 2012 owing to the economic crisis.

For FKM and FFKM, Dupont is the world leader, which holds 21.46% and 53.77% production market share respectively in 2015. For FSR, Dow Corning is the world leader and Dupont is the second biggest manufacturer.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

FKM

FSR

FFKM Market Segment by Application:

Automobile Industry

Aerospace & Military

Petroleum & Chemical