Liquid Detergent Market Size Global Industry Analysis by Product Types, Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

About Liquid Detergent:

Liquid detergent is a mixture with cleaning properties in dilute solutions, which is similar to soap but more soluble in hard water.

Liquid detergent can be used in tableware, clothing, etc. In this report, we just calculate the household liquid detergent.

Liquid Detergent Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

P&G

Unilever

Church & Dwight

Henkel

Clorox

ReckittBenckiser

Kao

Scjohnson

Lion

Colgate

Amway

Phoenix Brand

LIBY Group

Nice Group

Blue Moon

Shanghai White Cat Group

Pangkam

Nafine

Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited

Lonkey

Reward Group

Kaimi

Baoding Qilijia Daily Chemical

Beijing Lvsan Chemistry

Jieneng Group

Chengdu Nymph Group

Beijing Yiqing Daily Chemical

Jielushi

This report focuses on the Liquid Detergent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Linear alkyl benzene sulfuric acid (LABSA), sodium hydroxide and urea are the main raw materials.Manufacturing companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers and distributors.

Liquid detergent are often applied in tableware, clothing, toilet, of which tableware occupies the largest share.

The global liquid detergent industry is mature. The production of liquid detergent increases from 10704 K MT in 2010 to 14319 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 6.75 %.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Dish-washing Detergent

Laundry Detergent

Others Market Segment by Application:

Tableware

Clothing

Toilet