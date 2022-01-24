Nitric Acid Market Size by Manufactures, Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Nitric Acid Market” research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Nitric Acid:

Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. It is a strong oxidizing agent. It ionizes readily in solution, forming a good conductor of electricity. It is miscible with water in all proportions. Nitric acid is a clear to slightly yellow aqueous solution that has been treated to remove most free nitrogen oxides. This highly corrosive intermediate chemical is a strong mineral acid used in the production of nitrate based fertilizers, nylon precursors and other specialty chemicals. In this report we converting the different concentration of nitric acid into 100, namely in this report we counting the nitric acid(100%)â€™s capacity, production price and other items. Nitric Acid Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

CF Industries Holdings

Yara

EuroChem

URALCHEM

Orica

PotashCorp

Acron

SBU Azot

OCI

LSB Industries

Dyno Nobel

CVR Partners

Agrium

Koch

Shanxi Tianji

Shanxi Xinghua

Yunnan Jiehua

Sinopec (Nanjing)

Sichuan Gold Elephant

Anhui JinHe Industrial

Holitech

Henan Jinkai

Shandong Dier-chem

Liuzhou Chemical

Jiangsu Huachang Chemical

Hongda Chemical

Luguang Chemical

Hualong Ammonium Nitrate

Sichuan Chemical

Fujian Shaohua

This report focuses on the Nitric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. The main application of nitric acid is in the production of nitrogen fertilizers. Considerable quantities are also used in the chemical synthesis of intermediate products in the production of such things as dyes, drugs, and explosives.

The global production of nitric acid reached 42085 K MT by the end of year 2016. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of nitric acid are CF Industries Holdings, Yara, EuroChem, URALCHEM and Orica.

The manufacturers of nitric acid are concentrated in America, Europe and China. Europe is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 32.65% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Nitric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 13800 million USD in 2023, from 11400 million USD in 2017, according to a new study. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Dilute Nitric Acid

Concentrated Nitric Acid Market Segment by Application:

Fertilizer

Explosives

Polyurethanes

Polyamides