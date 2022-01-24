Uncategorized

Nitric Acid Market Size by Manufactures, Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Nitric Acid

Nitric Acid Market” research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Nitric Acid:

  • Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. It is a strong oxidizing agent. It ionizes readily in solution, forming a good conductor of electricity. It is miscible with water in all proportions. Nitric acid is a clear to slightly yellow aqueous solution that has been treated to remove most free nitrogen oxides. This highly corrosive intermediate chemical is a strong mineral acid used in the production of nitrate based fertilizers, nylon precursors and other specialty chemicals. In this report we converting the different concentration of nitric acid into 100, namely in this report we counting the nitric acid(100%)â€™s capacity, production price and other items.

    Nitric Acid Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • CF Industries Holdings
  • Yara
  • EuroChem
  • URALCHEM
  • Orica
  • PotashCorp
  • Acron
  • SBU Azot
  • OCI
  • LSB Industries
  • Dyno Nobel
  • CVR Partners
  • Agrium
  • Koch
  • Shanxi Tianji
  • Shanxi Xinghua
  • Yunnan Jiehua
  • Sinopec (Nanjing)
  • Sichuan Gold Elephant
  • Anhui JinHe Industrial
  • Holitech
  • Henan Jinkai
  • Shandong Dier-chem
  • Liuzhou Chemical
  • Jiangsu Huachang Chemical
  • Hongda Chemical
  • Luguang Chemical
  • Hualong Ammonium Nitrate
  • Sichuan Chemical
  • Fujian Shaohua

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Nitric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Nitric acid is poisonous liquid that gives off choking red or yellow fumes in moist air. The main application of nitric acid is in the production of nitrogen fertilizers. Considerable quantities are also used in the chemical synthesis of intermediate products in the production of such things as dyes, drugs, and explosives.
  • The global production of nitric acid reached 42085 K MT by the end of year 2016. In the world wide, the top five manufacturers of nitric acid are CF Industries Holdings, Yara, EuroChem, URALCHEM and Orica.
  • The manufacturers of nitric acid are concentrated in America, Europe and China. Europe is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 32.65% in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Nitric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 13800 million USD in 2023, from 11400 million USD in 2017, according to a new study.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Dilute Nitric Acid
  • Concentrated Nitric Acid

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Fertilizer
  • Explosives
  • Polyurethanes
  • Polyamides
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Nitric Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Nitric Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Nitric Acid in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Nitric Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Nitric Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Nitric Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Nitric Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Nitric Acid Market:

