Aqueous Polyurethane Resin Market Size by Manufactures, Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

About Aqueous Polyurethane Resin:

Aqueous polyurethane resin is aqueous based systems consisting of PU particles and an environmentally friendly raw material of coat and adhesive. It is also a substitute for solvent-based products with free or little volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Bayer

BASF

Chemtura Corporation

DOW

DSM

DIC

Hauthaway Corporation

Alberdingk Boley

Stahl

Mitsui Chemicals

UBE

Lubrizol

China Grand Chemical

Huafeng

Huada

Siwo

New Mat

Huanyu

SCISKY

Audmay

Taixing Textile

Anda

Wanhua

Huaian Ever Rich Chemical

This report focuses on the Aqueous Polyurethane Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The aqueous polyurethane resin industry is relatively concentrated: the production share of top 8 aqueous polyurethane resin manufacturers is 53.27% (CR8ï¼ž40%) in 2015. Major manufacturers of aqueous polyurethane resin are mainly in US, EU, Japan and China.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Aqueous Polyurethane Dispersion

Aqueous Polyurethane Emulsion Market Segment by Application:

Wood Coating

Leather Finishing

Adhesive

Automotive Finishing