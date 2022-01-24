Samarium Market Size by Drives, Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Dynamics, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

"Samarium Market" research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Samarium:

Samarium is one rear earth element, from the mineral. Samarium, atomic no. 62, symbol Sm, weight at 150.36. It is a silvery-white metal belonging to the lanthanide group of the periodic table. It is relatively stable at room temperature in dry air, but it ignites when heated above 150 C and forms an oxide coating in moist air.One of the most important applications of Samarium is in samariumâ€“cobalt magnets, which have a nominal composition of SmCo5 or Sm2Co17.

Samarium Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Great Western Minerals

Baotou Hefa Rare Earth-former Baotou

China Minmetals Rare Earth-former China Minmetal

Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earths

Guangxi Jinguang

Grirem Advanced Materials

Shanghai Yuelong Rare Earth New Materials

Jiangxi Golden Century

This report focuses on the Samarium in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Chinaâ€™s decision to scrap export quotas and taxes on rare earth elements may boost stalled demand for the products. It is an opportunity for the giant manufacturers to expand production capacity and improve the company’s market share.

China is responsible for more than 95% of the global supply of rare earths. For the Samarium industry, there are two major consumption channels for the production: domestic consumption and export. In addition, the major exporting countries are USA, Japan and Europe etc. In 2015, the export production of Samarium is estimated to 24.36% in China.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade Market Segment by Application:

Permanent Magnet

Ceramics