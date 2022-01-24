Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market Size Global Industry Analysis by Product Types, Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

About Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs):

Styrenic Block Copolymers, short as SBCs, are high-performance thermoplastic elastomers engineered to enhance the performance capabilities of a wide spectrum of end products and applications. Its versatility in compounding enables extensive tuning of product properties, which allows the market to keep growing into new directions.

SBCs are copolymers of styrene with butadiene, isoprene, or others. SBS, SIS, and SEBS are the common copolymers, and SEBS is the hydrogenated styrene butadiene styrene.

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

This report focuses on the Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The technical barriers of SBCs are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA. The key companies in SBCs market include Kraton, Dynasol, LG Chem, LCY, TSRC, Sinopec, Versalis, CNPC, and Keyuan. In 2015, the demand for SIS/SEBS in all regions is leveling off. Looking toward 2016, the demand for special SBS products in the high added-value application market is still good, and the demand for SIS/SEBS will gradually improve along with the global economy. The demand for these products will grow steadily.

SBCs are widely used in adhesives, sealants, polymer, paving and roofing, coatings, candle and personal care applications and others. In 2014, SBCs for footwear industry and asphalt modifier consumption occupy more than 50% of total amount. In recent years, China has become the largest world market for SBCs, surpassing North America and Europe. China is the leading footwear producer in the world, followed by India. The growing footwear industry in China, India and Thailand, and increasing consumption in polymer modifier and asphalt modifier is expected to boost the demand for SBCs over the forecast period. Therefore, increasing demand for SBCs is expected to support the growth over forecast period. SBCs industry will usher in a stable growth space.

