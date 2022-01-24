Uncategorized

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market Size Global Industry Analysis by Product Types, Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs)

Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market” research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs):

  • Styrenic Block Copolymers, short as SBCs, are high-performance thermoplastic elastomers engineered to enhance the performance capabilities of a wide spectrum of end products and applications. Its versatility in compounding enables extensive tuning of product properties, which allows the market to keep growing into new directions.
  • SBCs are copolymers of styrene with butadiene, isoprene, or others. SBS, SIS, and SEBS are the common copolymers, and SEBS is the hydrogenated styrene butadiene styrene.

  • Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Kraton
  • Dynasol
  • Versalis
  • Kuraray
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Kumho Petrochemical
  • LG Chem
  • LCY
  • TSRC
  • Sinopec
  • CNPC
  • Keyuan
  • Jusage

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • The technical barriers of SBCs are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in Korea, China, Japan and USA. The key companies in SBCs market include Kraton, Dynasol, LG Chem, LCY, TSRC, Sinopec, Versalis, CNPC, and Keyuan. In 2015, the demand for SIS/SEBS in all regions is leveling off. Looking toward 2016, the demand for special SBS products in the high added-value application market is still good, and the demand for SIS/SEBS will gradually improve along with the global economy. The demand for these products will grow steadily.
  • SBCs are widely used in adhesives, sealants, polymer, paving and roofing, coatings, candle and personal care applications and others. In 2014, SBCs for footwear industry and asphalt modifier consumption occupy more than 50% of total amount. In recent years, China has become the largest world market for SBCs, surpassing North America and Europe. China is the leading footwear producer in the world, followed by India. The growing footwear industry in China, India and Thailand, and increasing consumption in polymer modifier and asphalt modifier is expected to boost the demand for SBCs over the forecast period. Therefore, increasing demand for SBCs is expected to support the growth over forecast period. SBCs industry will usher in a stable growth space.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • SBS
  • SIS
  • SEBS
  • Other

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Footwear Industry
  • Roofing
  • Paving
  • Personal Care
  • Packaging & Industrial Adhesives

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

    Professional 3D Camera Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Top Key Players, Types, Applications and Regional Forecast 2015-2028

    December 15, 2021

    Global Canned Beans Market 2021 by Types, Applications & Top Key Players – Ortega, Bush’s Beans, Hain Celestial Group, Kroger, General Mills

    December 15, 2021

    Advanced Printer Market: Global Industry Size, Demand, Trends and 2027 Future Report by Types (Laser Printer, Thermal Printer, Inkjet Printer, Dot Matrix Printer, Others) by Applications (Household Use, Commercial Use)

    December 17, 2021

    App Store Optimization (ASO) Tools Market Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2026 – Gummicube, AppFollow, Lab Cave, App Annie, AppTopia, App Radar, etc

    December 14, 2021

