Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Size by Manufactures, Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten)

Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market” research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten):

  • Wheat protein (wheat gluten), another name is vital wheat gluten, is a kind of natural protein which derived from wheat or wheat flour. Wheat protein is a kind of insoluble functional protein, with unique visco-elastic properties, resulting from the balance between elasticity (linked to glutenin content) and extensibility (linked to gliadin content). At present, wheat protein is mainly used in food and animal feed and other fields.

    Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Tereos
  • Manildra
  • Roquette (FR)
  • MGP Ingredients
  • CropEnergies
  • ADM
  • Cargill
  • Chamtor
  • White Energy
  • JÃ¤ckering-Group
  • GmbH (DE)
  • Sedamyl
  • Kroener Staerke (DE)
  • Amilina
  • Permolex
  • Semino (AR)
  • Tianguan Group
  • Shandong Qufeng
  • Guanxian Ruixiang
  • Lianhua
  • Anhui Ante Food
  • Anhui Ruifuxiang
  • Beidahaung
  • Tereos(Dongguan)

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Wheat gluten is the natural protein derived from wheat or wheat flour. In its freshly extracted wet form, it is known as gum gluten which free-flowing powder of high protein content and bland taste. Wheat gluten has characteristics including strong hydroscopicity, viscoelasticity, extensibility, adhesion thermosetting property and liposuction emulsification. It can be used in a wide variety of applications including milling, bakery products, meats, pasta, breadings etc. Downstream customers include: Bimbo, Diosna, Kraft Foods, Mars, Heinz etc.
  • The global production of wheat gluten will reach 1270 K MT by the end of year 2015. There are many wheat gluten manufacturers in Europe. The production of wheat gluten reaches 397 K MT in 2015 from 319 K MT in 2010 in Europe. Tereos, Roquette (FR) and CropEnergies are leading manufacturers in Europe.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Optimal Grade Product
  • Sub-optimal Grade Product
  • General Grade Product

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Food
  • Animal Feed
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

