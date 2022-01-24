Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market Size by Manufactures, Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) Market” research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten):

Wheat protein (wheat gluten), another name is vital wheat gluten, is a kind of natural protein which derived from wheat or wheat flour. Wheat protein is a kind of insoluble functional protein, with unique visco-elastic properties, resulting from the balance between elasticity (linked to glutenin content) and extensibility (linked to gliadin content). At present, wheat protein is mainly used in food and animal feed and other fields.

This report focuses on the Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Wheat gluten is the natural protein derived from wheat or wheat flour. In its freshly extracted wet form, it is known as gum gluten which free-flowing powder of high protein content and bland taste. Wheat gluten has characteristics including strong hydroscopicity, viscoelasticity, extensibility, adhesion thermosetting property and liposuction emulsification. It can be used in a wide variety of applications including milling, bakery products, meats, pasta, breadings etc. Downstream customers include: Bimbo, Diosna, Kraft Foods, Mars, Heinz etc.

The global production of wheat gluten will reach 1270 K MT by the end of year 2015. There are many wheat gluten manufacturers in Europe. The production of wheat gluten reaches 397 K MT in 2015 from 319 K MT in 2010 in Europe. Tereos, Roquette (FR) and CropEnergies are leading manufacturers in Europe.

