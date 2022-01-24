Transglutaminase Market Size by Drives, Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Dynamics, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“Transglutaminase Market” research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13734388

About Transglutaminase:

Transglutaminase is an enzyme that catalyzes the formation of isopeptide bonds between proteins.

Its cross-linking property is widely used in various processes: to manufacture cheese and other dairy products, in meat processing, to produce edible films and to manufacture bakery products. Transglutaminase has considerable potential to improve the firmness, viscosity, elasticity and water-binding capacity of food products.

At this stage, the production technology is mainly microbial fermentation method. And Ajinomoto is the first enterprises to achieve commercial production with microbial fermentation method in the end of 1980s.

The transglutaminase researched in the report mainly refers to transglutaminase preparations.

Transglutaminase Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Ajinomoto

TFI GmbH

Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients

BDF Natural Ingredients

Yiming Biological

Taixing Dongsheng

Kinry

Pangbo Biological To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13734388 Scope of Report:

This report focuses on the Transglutaminase in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Transglutaminase (TG), which is widely distributed in nature, is an enzyme that can catalyze the formation of covalent bonds between the amino acid residues Lysine and Glutamine in proteins.

At this stage, the production technology is mainly microbial fermentation method and the technology is rather complex. The production bases are mainly located in Asia and Europe. The main manufacturers are Ajinomoto, Yiming Biological, TFI GmbH, Taixing Dongsheng, etc., among which Ajinomoto is the largest manufacturer in the globe. In addition, Ajinomoto is the first enterprises to achieve commercial production with microbial fermentation method in the end of 1980s.

Transglutaminase prices differ with its enzyme activity. Price will be more expensive with higher enzyme activity. Transglutaminase has been widely used in many food industries, such as meat processing, fish, dairy products, baking and so on. Global production of transglutaminase increases from 2900.4 MT in 2011 to 3919.5 MT in 2016, stimulated by demand from downstream industries.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Get a Sample Copy of the Transglutaminase Market Report Market Segment by Types:

< 100 U/g

100 U/g â€“ 200 U/g

>200 U/g Market Segment by Application:

Meat

Fish

Dairy