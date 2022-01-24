Uncategorized

Transglutaminase Market Size by Drives, Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Dynamics, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

Transglutaminase

Transglutaminase Market” research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Transglutaminase:

  • Transglutaminase is an enzyme that catalyzes the formation of isopeptide bonds between proteins.
  • Its cross-linking property is widely used in various processes: to manufacture cheese and other dairy products, in meat processing, to produce edible films and to manufacture bakery products. Transglutaminase has considerable potential to improve the firmness, viscosity, elasticity and water-binding capacity of food products.
  • At this stage, the production technology is mainly microbial fermentation method. And Ajinomoto is the first enterprises to achieve commercial production with microbial fermentation method in the end of 1980s.
  • The transglutaminase researched in the report mainly refers to transglutaminase preparations.

  • Transglutaminase Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Ajinomoto
  • TFI GmbH
  • Micro-Tech Foods Ingredients
  • BDF Natural Ingredients
  • Yiming Biological
  • Taixing Dongsheng
  • Kinry
  • Pangbo Biological

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Transglutaminase in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Transglutaminase (TG), which is widely distributed in nature, is an enzyme that can catalyze the formation of covalent bonds between the amino acid residues Lysine and Glutamine in proteins.
  • At this stage, the production technology is mainly microbial fermentation method and the technology is rather complex. The production bases are mainly located in Asia and Europe. The main manufacturers are Ajinomoto, Yiming Biological, TFI GmbH, Taixing Dongsheng, etc., among which Ajinomoto is the largest manufacturer in the globe. In addition, Ajinomoto is the first enterprises to achieve commercial production with microbial fermentation method in the end of 1980s.
  • Transglutaminase prices differ with its enzyme activity. Price will be more expensive with higher enzyme activity. Transglutaminase has been widely used in many food industries, such as meat processing, fish, dairy products, baking and so on. Global production of transglutaminase increases from 2900.4 MT in 2011 to 3919.5 MT in 2016, stimulated by demand from downstream industries.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • < 100 U/g
  • 100 U/g â€“ 200 U/g
  • >200 U/g

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Meat
  • Fish
  • Dairy
  • Flour

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Transglutaminase product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Transglutaminase, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Transglutaminase in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Transglutaminase competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Transglutaminase breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Transglutaminase market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Transglutaminase sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Transglutaminase Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Transglutaminase Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

