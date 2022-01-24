Propionic Acid Market Size by Applications, Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

This report also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Propionic Acid:

Propionic acid is a three-carbon carboxylic acid with a molecular formula of CH3CH2COOH. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a pungent odor. Propionic acid is an ideal preservative, it can inhibit the growth of molds and bacteria, so propionic acid and derivatives are largely used as feed and food preservatives. Nowadays, growing high quality animal feed consumption has led to increased feed preservatives demand which in turn is expected to drive propionic acid market growth. Besides, the product also finds applications in food & grain preservatives, herbicides and chemical & pharmaceutical industry. Propionic Acid Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

BASF

Dow

Perstorp

Eastman

Daicel

Sasol

BASF-YPC

SINOPEC Qilu

Yancheng Huade

Yancheng Hongtai

This report focuses on the Propionic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global propionic acid market is led by EU and US. EU is the largest regional market accounting for over 39% of global propionic acid market demand in 2014. Asia Pacific is the most rapidly developing regional market for propionic acid.

The market for propionic acid is highly concentrated. Key market players include BASF SE, the Dow Chemical Company, Perstorp Holding GmbH and Eastman Chemical Company.

Propionic acid’s demand is heavily dependent on animal feeds, food grains, packaged food and bakery products. Consequently, demand will be regardless of the shape of the economy.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Market Segment by Types:

Oxo process

Reppe process

By-product process Market Segment by Application:

Grain and feed preservatives

Calcium and sodium salts

Herbicides

Cellulose acetate propionate