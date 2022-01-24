Uncategorized

Propionic Acid Market Size by Applications, Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Propionic Acid

Propionic Acid Market” research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Propionic Acid:

  • Propionic acid is a three-carbon carboxylic acid with a molecular formula of CH3CH2COOH. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a pungent odor. Propionic acid is an ideal preservative, it can inhibit the growth of molds and bacteria, so propionic acid and derivatives are largely used as feed and food preservatives. Nowadays, growing high quality animal feed consumption has led to increased feed preservatives demand which in turn is expected to drive propionic acid market growth. Besides, the product also finds applications in food & grain preservatives, herbicides and chemical & pharmaceutical industry.

    Propionic Acid Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • BASF
  • Dow
  • Perstorp
  • Eastman
  • Daicel
  • Sasol
  • BASF-YPC
  • SINOPEC Qilu
  • Yancheng Huade
  • Yancheng Hongtai
  • Shanghai Jianbei

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Propionic Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • The global propionic acid market is led by EU and US. EU is the largest regional market accounting for over 39% of global propionic acid market demand in 2014. Asia Pacific is the most rapidly developing regional market for propionic acid.
  • The market for propionic acid is highly concentrated. Key market players include BASF SE, the Dow Chemical Company, Perstorp Holding GmbH and Eastman Chemical Company.
  • Propionic acid’s demand is heavily dependent on animal feeds, food grains, packaged food and bakery products. Consequently, demand will be regardless of the shape of the economy.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Oxo process
  • Reppe process
  • By-product process

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Grain and feed preservatives
  • Calcium and sodium salts
  • Herbicides
  • Cellulose acetate propionate
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Propionic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Propionic Acid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Propionic Acid in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Propionic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Propionic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Propionic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Propionic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Propionic Acid Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Propionic Acid Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

