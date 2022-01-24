Uncategorized

Caustic Soda Market Size Global Industry Analysis by Product Types, Import, Export Consumption, Supply And Demand, Price, Revenue, Gross Margins and Forecast to 2024

Caustic Soda

Caustic Soda Market” research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Caustic Soda:

  • Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.

    Caustic Soda Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Dow Chemical
  • OxyChem
  • Axiall
  • Olin Corporation
  • Formosa Plastics Corporation
  • Tosoh
  • Inovyn
  • Asahi Glass
  • Covestro
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • AkzoNobel
  • Hanwha Chemical
  • Solvay
  • LG Chemical
  • Tokuyama Corp
  • SABIC
  • Kemira
  • Basf
  • Aditya Birla Chemicals
  • GACL
  • Joint Stock Company Kaustik
  • Sanmar Group
  • Unipar Carbocloro
  • Braskem
  • Kem One
  • Vinnolit
  • Evonik
  • VESTOLIT
  • Tessenderlo Group
  • Ercros
  • ChemChina
  • Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
  • Xinjiang Tianye
  • Shaanxi Beiyuan Group
  • Shandong Jinling
  • SP Chemical(Taixing)
  • Shanghai Chlor-alkali
  • Shandong Haili Chemical
  • Shandong Huatai Group
  • Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Caustic Soda in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • First, the caustic soda industry concentration is not high; there are more than two hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and Western Europe.
  • Worldwide, giant manufactures are mainly distributed in America, Europe and China. America caustic soda industry mainly concentrate in several manufacturers, like Dow (now Olin), Axiall and OxyChem, both have perfect products. As to Germany, the Covestro is a local leader. In China, the manufacturers focus in Shandong, Jiangsu, Hebei and Zhejiang province.
  • Second, many company have several plants, usually close to raw material market. There are international companies who set up factories in China too, such as Asahi Kasei set their plant in Anhui province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into the aim market, like LG who take their advantage merge with Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry, whom key market is in China.
  • The worldwide market for Caustic Soda is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 24100 million USD in 2023, from 23000 million USD in 2017, according to a new study.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Liquid Caustic Soda
  • Solid Caustic Soda
  • Caustic Soda Flake
  • Caustic Soda Particle

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Pulp and Paper
  • Textiles
  • Soap and Detergents
  • Bleach Manufacturing
  • Petroleum Products
  • Aluminum Production
  • Chemical Processing

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Caustic Soda product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Caustic Soda, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Caustic Soda in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Caustic Soda competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Caustic Soda breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Caustic Soda market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Caustic Soda sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

