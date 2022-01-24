3-Cyano Pyridine Market Size by Drives, Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Dynamics, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

“3-Cyano Pyridine Market” research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13734382

About 3-Cyano Pyridine:

3-Cyano pyridine, also known as nicotinonitrile, is an important fine chemical intermediate with white crystal. It can be soluble in alcohol, ether, chloroform, benzene and petroleum ether and slightly soluble in water.

3-Cyano pyridine is often applied to produce nicotinamide, nicotinic acid and other.

3-Cyano Pyridine Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Vertellus Specialties

Jubilant Life Sciences

Lasons India

Yuki Gosei Kogyo

Lonza Guangzhou

Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical

Nanjing Guangtong Pharmachemical

Hebei Yanuo

Shandong Hongda Group To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13734382 Scope of Report:

This report focuses on the 3-Cyano Pyridine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

3-MP (3-methylpyridine) and MEP (5-ethyl-2-methylpyridine) are the main raw materials. 3-MP (3-methylpyridine) accounts for the largest share.Most companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers and distributors.3-Cyano pyridine is often applied to produce nicotinamide and nicotinic acid.

The global 3-cyano pyridine industry has a high concentration and develop fast. The production of 3-cyano pyridine increased from 40224 MT in 2010 to 64827 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 12.23 %.

The manufacturers and consumers are concentrated in China, India, USA and Japan. Vertellus is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production has reached 24071 MT in 2015.The 3-cyano pyridine industry develops very fast in China, the average speed nearly reaches 31.76% in 2015.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Get a Sample Copy of the 3-Cyano Pyridine Market Report Market Segment by Types:

99.0% Grade

99.9% Grade

Other Market Segment by Application:

Nicotinamide

Nicotinic Acid