Tire Fabrics Market Size by Applications, Company Profiles, Product Picture, Specification, Shipments, Price, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Tire Fabrics

Tire Fabrics Market” research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Tire Fabrics:

  • Tire fabrics are reinforcing materials in the tire, providing it with dimensional stability and acting as supports for the vehicle weight. These also help to keep tires in shape in different road conditions. Tire fabrics are very important for the performance of a tire, and as a result for the vehicle as well. Different types of reinforcement constructions are required for different types of vehicles, and this depends on their respective uses and load-bearing requirements.

    Tire Fabrics Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Hyosung
  • Kordsa Global
  • Kolon Industries, Inc.
  • SRF Ltd
  • Kordarna Plus A.S.
  • Maduratex
  • Performance Fibers
  • Teijin
  • Milliken & Company Inc.
  • Far Eastern Group
  • Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG
  • Firestone Fibers & Textile Company
  • Century Enka
  • Junma
  • Shenma
  • Jinlun Group
  • Xiangyu
  • Haiyang Chemical
  • Shifeng
  • Taiji
  • Tianheng
  • Helon Polytex
  • Dikai
  • Dongping Jinma
  • Hailide
  • Jiayuan
  • Hesheng
  • Unifull
  • Bestory
  • Ruiqi

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Tire Fabrics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Economic growth in emerging countries in Asia Pacific has led to higher personal vehicle ownership, which in turn has benefitted the tire fabrics market. Additionally, with the reviving U.S. economy and improved job market, consumer spending is increasing, thus benefitting automobiles and its allied industries.
  • In the past several years, global tire fabric industry has got a rapid development with the fast development of automotive industry after the trough in 2009. In 2011, global production of tire fabrics is 740723 MT which increased by 266576MT in 2015, with the sales revenue 3262 Million USD increased to 3562 Million USD in 2015.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Nylon Tire Fabric
  • Polyester Tire Fabric
  • Chafer Tire Fabric

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Bias Tire
  • Radial Tire (semi-steel)

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Tire Fabrics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tire Fabrics, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tire Fabrics in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Tire Fabrics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Tire Fabrics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Tire Fabrics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tire Fabrics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Tire Fabrics Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Tire Fabrics Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

