Printing Ink Market Size by Manufactures, Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Printing Ink Market” research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Printing Ink:

Printing ink is colored glue stick, make of dye, binders and the additives, used for clothing and paper printing, and can be dried on the object to be printed.This report mainly covers the Offset inks, Gravure inks, Flexo inks and Screen inks and other product type.

Printing Ink Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

DIC

Flint Group

Toyo Ink

Sakata Inx

Siegwerk

Huber Group

T&K Toka

Tokyo Printing Ink

Sicpa

Fujifilm

Actega (Altana)

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals

Yip’s Chemical

Epple Druckfarben

Wikoff Color

Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son

Grupo Sanchez

Xinxiang Wende Xiangchuan

Zeller+Gmelin

Letong Chemical

Daihan Ink

DYO Printing Inks

Chimigraf

Ruco Druckfarben

Sky Dragon Group

Scope of Report:

This report focuses on the Printing Ink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3.60% of average growth rate. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced printing technology and rapid development of economy. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of ink consumption.

In terms of printing technologies, the printing industry remains largely offset and gravure based, but these are changing with the gains being made in flexo and screen. Survey results showed that 44% of the ink market is offset inks, 32% is gravure inks, 9% flexo and 15% divided among other technologies. What is more, the sheetfed offset and UV printing are fairly strong, with gravure being the leading process for packaging printing.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Offset Inks

Gravure Inks

Flexo Inks

Screen Inks

Others Market Segment by Application:

Food and Medicine Packaging Printing

Cigarette Packaging Printing

Paper-Based Printing