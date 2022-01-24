Uncategorized

Printing Ink Market Size by Manufactures, Development Trends, Competitive Landscape Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Printing Ink

Printing Ink Market” research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Printing Ink:

  • Printing ink is colored glue stick, make of dye, binders and the additives, used for clothing and paper printing, and can be dried on the object to be printed.This report mainly covers the Offset inks, Gravure inks, Flexo inks and Screen inks and other product type.

  • Printing Ink Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • DIC
  • Flint Group
  • Toyo Ink
  • Sakata Inx
  • Siegwerk
  • Huber Group
  • T&K Toka
  • Tokyo Printing Ink
  • Sicpa
  • Fujifilm
  • Actega (Altana)
  • Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals
  • Yip’s Chemical
  • Epple Druckfarben
  • Wikoff Color
  • Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son
  • Grupo Sanchez
  • Xinxiang Wende Xiangchuan
  • Zeller+Gmelin
  • Letong Chemical
  • Daihan Ink
  • DYO Printing Inks
  • Chimigraf
  • Ruco Druckfarben
  • Sky Dragon Group
  • Kingswood Inks

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the Printing Ink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 3.60% of average growth rate. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced printing technology and rapid development of economy. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of ink consumption.
  • In terms of printing technologies, the printing industry remains largely offset and gravure based, but these are changing with the gains being made in flexo and screen. Survey results showed that 44% of the ink market is offset inks, 32% is gravure inks, 9% flexo and 15% divided among other technologies. What is more, the sheetfed offset and UV printing are fairly strong, with gravure being the leading process for packaging printing.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Offset Inks
  • Gravure Inks
  • Flexo Inks
  • Screen Inks
  • Others

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Food and Medicine Packaging Printing
  • Cigarette Packaging Printing
  • Paper-Based Printing
  • Other Printing

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Printing Ink product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Printing Ink, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Printing Ink in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Printing Ink competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Printing Ink breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Printing Ink market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Printing Ink sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Printing Ink Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Printing Ink Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

