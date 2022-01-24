Uncategorized

MMA Monomer Market Size by Drives, Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Dynamics, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2024

MMA Monomer

MMA Monomer Market” research report provides key information about the market status, market size forecasts and growth rate. This report also covers key players, types, applications, market share, and product offerings. It also covers drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About MMA Monomer:

  • Methyl methacrylate (MMA) is an unsaturated ester, with the chemical formula C5H8O2. Methyl methacrylate (MMA) is an organic compound that is used principally to manufacture acrylic sheet, moulding/ extrusion compounds, surface coating, PVC impact modifier, etc.

    MMA Monomer Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Mitsubishi Rayon
  • Evonik
  • Dow
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • LG MMA
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Arkema
  • Kuraray
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
  • BASF
  • Formosa Plastics
  • Jilin Petrochemical
  • Longxin Chemical
  • Shandong Hongxu

    Scope of Report:

  • This report focuses on the MMA Monomer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • ACH Method
  • Isobutylene Method
  • Ethylene Method

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Polymethyl Methacrylate
  • Plastic Additive
  • Surface Coating
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe MMA Monomer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of MMA Monomer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of MMA Monomer in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the MMA Monomer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the MMA Monomer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, MMA Monomer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe MMA Monomer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of MMA Monomer Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 MMA Monomer Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

