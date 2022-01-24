Methyl Methacrylate Market Market Size by Global Major Companies Profile, and Key Regions 2027

The global methyl methacrylate market size is projected to reach USD 23.45 million by the end of 2027. The increasing applications of the product across diverse industry verticals will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Chemical Intermediate, Surface Coatings, Emulsion Polymer), By End-Use (Building & Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Paints & Coatings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 12.57 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Methyl methacrylate are chemical polymers that are used as raw materials for applications across numerous industry verticals. The product is mostly used in manufacturing units across diverse industry domains across the world. This product is mainly used in manufacturing of widely used thermoplastics such as ABS, PVC, and acrylics. The product also finds applications in steel and is used as a bonding material in stainless steel and aluminium. The increasing applications of methyl methacrylate in numerous industrial uses will lead to a huge emphasis on the research and development of the product; a factor that will ultimately affect the growth of the overall market in a positive manner. Subsequently, growing investments will encourage newer market entrants in the coming years. Technological advances have certainly played a huge factor in the growth of the market in recent years and the relentless advances will continue to influence the growth of the overall methyl methacrylate market in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Collaborations will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company collaborations and mergers, aimed at development of efficient products, has made the highest impact on market growth. Due to the rising demand for methyl methacrylate across the world driven by increasing applications, several large scale companies are looking to adopt standout strategies that will help them acquire a wider consumer base, even in a highly competitive market. It is observed that company collaborations are an increasing trend in the global market. In April 2018, SABIC Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced that they have formed a joint venture with SAMAC. This collaboration is aimed at the development of new facilities for PMMA and MMA at Jubail plants.

North America Likely to Emerge Dominant; Rising use of PMMA in Construction Activities Will Aid Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing use of PMMA in construction and building activities, especially in the United States, will aid the growth of the regional market. The regional market is slightly consolidated in nature. The increasing investment in the research and development of passenger cars will lead to a wider product adoption. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth 2.11 billion and this value is projected to rise considerably in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific has the potential to account for the largest share by 2027, due to the massive automotive industry in countries such as India and China. Moreover, government subsidies associated with the use of electric cars will also aid the growth of the market in this region.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Arkema (France)

Sumitomo Chemical Company (Japan)

Dhalop Chemicals (India)

Kuraray Group (Japan)

Saudi Methacrylates Company (SAMAC) (Saudi Arabia)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

Lucite International (UK)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Other Key Players

Industry Developments:

April 2018 – The Saudi Methacrylates Company (SAMAC) announced that it has initiated operation of PMMA and MMA plants in Saudi Arabia. The company claims that this commissioned plant is capable of producing 40,000 tons of PMMA and 250,000 tons of MMA per annum.

