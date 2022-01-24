Industrial Filtration Market 2020 Growth, Size, Share, Top Players, Key Application, Trends, New Opportunity And Forecast 2028

The global industrial filtration market size is anticipated to reach USD 48.52 Billion by 2026 on account of the rapid urbanization and the increasing need for clean energy and pure water. A recent report Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Industrial Filtration Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Air & Gas Filtration, and Liquid Filtration), By Filter Media (Activated Carbon, Fiberglass, Nonwovens, Metals, Filterpaper, and Combination Filters & Others), By Application (Food & Beverage, Power Generation, Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Healthcare, Metals & Mining, Paper & Paints, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” offers a 360-degree overview of the market. According to this report, the market value was USD 34.79 Billion in 2018 and rise at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2019 and 2026.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-filtration-market-101206

What is the Scope of the Report?

The report offers a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market and provides a 360-degree overview of the same. It highlights major factors that drive, restrict, creates opportunities and challenges the market. The report also throws light on the table of market segmentation based on factors such as type, media, application, and geography with the list of names of leading segments, their base and forecast figure with CAGR. Additionally, the report lists the names of market manufacturers and the key strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge in the market. To conclude, the report discusses significant industry developments, current industrial filtration market trends, and other interesting insights useful for market investors in the future.

Market Drivers

Increasing Need for Energy to Drive the Market

The increasing demand for a clean source of energy is the major factor boosting the industrial filtration market growth. This, coupled with the rising urbanization, increasing industrialization, and increasing need for environmental protection is also expected to aid in the expansion of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical industries will also add impetus to the market.

However, the high utilization of energy during an industrial filtration process may pose major challenges to the market. Nevertheless, the rising popularity of personal fitness has led to increasing demand for healthy food and beverage products. The expansion of the food and beverage industry is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the future.

Get Your Customization Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-filtration-market-101206

Regional Segmentation:

North America to Continue Dominance Owing to Increasing Demand from Power Generation Industries

In 2018, North America earned $16.28 billion on account of the massive investments by industries all over the region to suffice to the restrictions imposed by agencies such as WHO and EPA. Additionally, flourishing healthcare and power generation industries also helped North America earn the dominant industrial filtration market share and expected to continue so in the forecast period. On the other side, the Asia Pacific market will attract significant share owing to the presence of the electronic industry hub. Europe market, on the other hand, will witness remarkable growth owing to the increasing number of food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries in the region. Furthermore, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa region is in its nascent stage and will rise with the presence of unexplored market opportunities and increasing industrialization.

Competitive Landscape:

Presence of Diverse Portfolio Helping Major Companies to Hold a Share of Over 50%

The global industrial filtration market is semi-consolidated with the top 10 companies holding an estimate of 50% and more shares in the market. This is owing to the geographical expansion of the companies and diverse portfolio. Major players have invested heavy amount into research and development of multiple industrial filtration systems for their growth. Other players are engaging in joint ventures, agreements, and contracts, mergers and acquisitions and other strategies to attract high industrial filtration market revenue in the forthcoming years.

List of Key Players of the Industrial Filtration Market include:

Hollingsworth & Vose Company

3M

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

Dorstener Wire Tech

Ahlstrom-Munjskö

Graver Technologies

Lydall, Inc.

Markel Corporation

Filtration Group

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Mann + Hummel

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

Aqseptance Group

Mott Corporation

Pall Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Alfa Laval Inc.

Universal Filtration

Other Vendors

Significant Industry Developments of the Industrial Filtration Market include:

August 2019 – Hardy Filtration was acquired by Mann + Hummel for expanding their businesses worldwide and earn large revenue. Both companies are also aiming at increasing the production capacity of their subsidy Tri-Dem Filter Corporation.

January 2020 – Tanajib and Pall Corporation announced the formation of Pall Arabia, their collaborative effort to provide filtration services and products to the petroleum, and oil & gas industries in the GCC region.

Related posts:

Gaming Market Latest Industry Size, Growth, Share, Demand, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2029

Gaming Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2029

Gaming Market Size, Gross Margin, Trends, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Players and Forecast till 2029

Gaming Market Key Drivers, Restraints, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2029

Gaming Market Data Current and Future Trends, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth Forecast to 2029

Gaming Market Latest Industry Size, Growth, Share, Demand, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2029

Gaming Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn |Facebook| Twitter