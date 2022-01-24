Automotive Interior Materials Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Industry Overview and Forecast Report 2028

The global automotive interior materials market size is anticipated to reach USD66.38 billion by 2026,on account of the increasing production of automobiles worldwide. Automotive interior is the most crucial feature of an automobile that catches the user’s attention. Therefore, it is extremely essential to ensure it meets all safety and maintenance demands of the consumer. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Automotive Interior Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Fabrics, Composites, Leather {Synthetic and Natural}, and Others), By Application (Dashboard, Seats, Airbags & Seat belts, Door panel & trims, Carpet and headliners, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” offers a detailed analysis of the market and its prime growth parameters. According to the report, the market stood at USD 51.09 billion in 2018 and will rise at a CAGR of 3.84% between 2019 to 2026.

Market Drivers

Increasing Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Boost Market

The rise in modernization and urbanization, coupled with the rise in living standards and the increase in disposable incomes have increased the number of automobile owners worldwide. This ultimately propelled the growth of the automobile industry. Keeping in mind the rising number of vehicular accidents worldwide, manufacturers invested heavy amount into developing the interiors of automobiles. This stands as a major automotive interior materials market growth driver. Additionally, the advent of electric vehicles, and lightweight vehicles have also propelled growth of the market attributed to the high amount of plastic used in them. This, accompanied by government restrictions on promotion of cleaner technology are expected to aid in expansion of the market in the forecast duration.

Regional Segmentation:

Asia Pacific will Dominate Market Owing to Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Geographically, the global automotive interior materials market is categorized into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is holding the dominant automotive interior materials market share on account of rapid expansion of the market in countries such as China, South Korea, Thailand, India, and Japan. Moreover, the rise in adoption and sales of e-vehicles will also help this region continue dominating the market in the coming years. The market in Europe ranks second attributed to the increasing popularity of the e-vehicle market. However, North America market generated a significant automotive interior materials market revenue of USD 7,626.7 million in 2018. Growth of this region is attributed to the advent of electric vehicles and steady improvement of the automotive industry in the region. Furthermore, the Latin America market will witness healthy growth owing to the expansion of automotive industry in nations such as Mexico and Brazil.

Competitive Landscape :

Merger and Acquisition Strategies to Help Players Gain Competitive Edge

The competitive landscape of the automotive interior materials market is segregated in nature owing to the presence of diverse portfolio. Companies such as DuPont launched a new series of renewably sources automotive materials that comprises of Sorona fiber that is utilized in seat fabrics, carpeting, and headliners of the vehicle. The surge in environmental concerns have propelled manufacturers to opt for renewable products to manufacture vehicles. Companies are acquiring strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, company collaborations, joint ventures and others to attract high automotive interior materials market in the forthcoming years.

List of Notable Automobile Interior Materials Market Manufacturers include:

Freudenberg Performance Materials

SEIREN Co., Ltd.

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Sage Automotive Interiors

TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION

Faurecia

Lear Corporation

Freudenberg Performance Materials

DK-Schweizer

Stahl Holdings B.V.

Grupo Antolin

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Adient plc

Other Vendors

Key Industry Developments of the Automotive Interior Materials Market Include:

January 2020 – Adient Plc., a company dealing with automotive interiors manufacturing sold 30% ownership stake in Yanfeng Global Automotive Interior Systems Co.Ltd to Yangfeng and entered into a joint venture until the end of December 2038.

October 2018 – The Japanese manufacturer for chemicals and materials variety successfully announced the acquiring of Sage Automotive Interiors, aUS-based company.

