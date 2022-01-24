Collagen Casing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis up to 2028

Collagen casings are essential in the production of a variety of value-added or processed meat products.The high mechanical strength and fibrous nature of these products have boosted their demand in numerous applications, including casings for sausages and meat-based products. Furthermore, sausage production continues to grow across geographies, as sausages are increasingly becoming mainstream food.

Different types of sausages available in the market include fresh sausages, dry-cured sausages, cooked sausages, and semi-dry sausages. Referring to the rising demand for sausages, the sausage production units, food processors, meat producers, and private label companies are compelling the sausage casing manufacturers to supply an increased quantity of casings, which is, in turn, catalyzing the collagen casings market.

The List of Companies – Collagen Casing Market

Devro PLC Oversea Casing Company Fibran Group LEM Products Nippi Collagen NA Inc. Viscofan Group. Huon Distributors Pty Ltd. SELO DCW FABIOS SA

Collagen casings have garnered popularity and consumer acceptance in Italy, the UK, the US, China, Germany, and Japan. It has received significant attention owing to its high strength, excellent biocompatibility, and biodegradability. Besides, collagen casings impregnated with nisin have been proven to possess antimicrobial activity against food spoilage bacteria and foodborne pathogens associated with ready-to-eat sausages.

The benefits of using collagen casings over natural casings for sausages include lower production costs, excellent productivity of the collagen casings, ease of use of these casings, consistent size control, and most importantly, safe for consumption. Collagen casings are safe materials, and the methods used for the extraction of collagens to make the casings are free from all health risks. Higher strength and bacterial cleanliness are the key characteristics of collagen casings over the natural casings counterpart. All these factors are anticipated to propel the collagen casings market during the forecast period.

