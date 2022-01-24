Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Report 2022 : Industry Insights, Growth, Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market report.

The market is projected to grow from USD 1.69 billion in 2020 to USD 2.76 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2% during the 2020-2027 period

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/101235

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of the global market share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Drivers & Restraints

The rising cost of healthcare services and hospital stays globally is resulting in the shift of patients towards homecare settings to treat diseases like hemophilia, Von Willebrand (VWD), etc. For instance, according to the American Society of Hematology data, it was estimated that the annual cost for treatment of hemophilia in hospitals is generally between USD 300,000 to USD 500,000. This exerts a huge economic burden on the patients in the country.

The high cost of hospitalization is observed in other developed and emerging countries, propelling the need for a shift towards home care services among the patient population. Moreover, the increasing number of product launches in the portable testing devices segment is anticipated to boost the adoption of point-of-care (POC) coagulation testing devices by patients in the homecare setting. For instance, in April 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd announced the launch of the CoaguChek vantus system. The company reports that the system is a self-testing device integrated with advanced features such as wireless reporting of INR results.

Key players covered in the global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market research report:

Werfen (Barcelona, Spain)

CoaguSense, Inc. (California, United States)

Helena Laboratories Corporation (Texas, United States)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Abbott (Illinois, United States)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Munich, Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

HemoSonics, LLC (Virginia, United States)

Other Prominent Player

For More Detailed Information, Speak to Our Analyst at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/101235

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Major Table of Contents for Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Devices Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

Purchase Full Report at – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101235

Related Reports:

Veterinary Diagnostics Market 2022 | Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2028

Digital PCR Market Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2028

Mass Spectrometer Market Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2028

Prefilled Syringes Market Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2028

Biochips Based In-vitro Diagnostics Market Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2028

Hyperphosphatemia Therapeutics Market 2022 | Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Methodology and Forecast to 2028

Digital Blood Pressure Market 2022 | Industry Trend, Revenue & Growth Forecast upto 2028

Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2022 | Global Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2027

Vitiligo Treatment Market Growth, Development Factors, Business Insights, Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 2027

Veterinary Diagnostics Market 2022 | Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2028

Digital PCR Market Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245