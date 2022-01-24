Drugs Of Abuse Testing Market Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2028 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global Drugs Of Abuse Testing Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Drugs Of Abuse Testing Market report.

In August 2018, the FDA granted 510 (k) approval to OralTox, a rapid oral fluid testing device manufactured by Premier Biotech, Inc. for testing of 8 different drugs.

Drivers & Restraints

Many rapid and on-spot are now available for the testing of drug-abusing. For example, in 2018, the FDA approved OralTox, a rapid oral fluid testing device manufactured by Premier Biotech, Inc. for testing of multiple drugs simultaneously. This device demonstrated greater accuracy than other methods and provided results in less than two hours. These growing technological advancements in drug abuse screening is likely to upsurge the growth of drugs of abuse testing market during the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Drugs Of Abuse Testing Market research report:

Some of the major companies that are present in the global drugs of abuse testing market are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., LifeSign LLC., MP Biomedicals, Premier Biotech, Inc., MEDACX Ltd., Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH, AccuBioTech Co. Ltd., Screen Italia Srl, Paramedical s.r.l., and others.

