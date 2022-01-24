Pipeline & Process Services Market 2022 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2028

Pipeline & Process Services Market 2022-2028

A New Market Study, Titled “Pipeline & Process Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.

Description

This global study of the Pipeline & Process Services market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Pipeline & Process Services industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Pipeline & Process Services from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Pipeline & Process Services market.

Leading players of Pipeline & Process Services including:

Halliburton

Baker Hughes

EnerMech

IKM Gruppen

Enerpac Tool Group

Altus Intervention

BlueFin

STEP Energy

IPEC

Trans Asia Pipelines

Chenergy

Techfem

Barnard Construction

Tenaris

Sunland Construction

Ledcor Group

Larsen & Toubro

Snelson Companies

STATS Group

Intertek Group

Oil States Industries

T.D. Williamson

Bechtel Corporation

Gateway

PLH Group

NESR

Burns & McDonnell

SGS

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Pre-commissioning & Commissioning

Maintenance

Decommissioning

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Onshore

Offshore

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Pipeline & Process Services Market Overview

1.1 Pipeline & Process Services Definition

1.2 Global Pipeline & Process Services Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Pipeline & Process Services Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Pipeline & Process Services Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Pipeline & Process Services Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Pipeline & Process Services Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Pipeline & Process Services Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Pipeline & Process Services Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Pipeline & Process Services Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Pipeline & Process Services Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Pipeline & Process Services Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Pipeline & Process Services Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Pipeline & Process Services Market by Type

3.1.1 Pre-commissioning & Commissioning

3.1.2 Maintenance

3.1.3 Decommissioning

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Pipeline & Process Services Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Pipeline & Process Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Pipeline & Process Services Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Pipeline & Process Services by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Pipeline & Process Services Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Pipeline & Process Services Market by Application

4.1.1 Onshore

4.1.2 Offshore

4.2 Global Pipeline & Process Services Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Pipeline & Process Services by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Pipeline & Process Services Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Pipeline & Process Services Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Pipeline & Process Services Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Pipeline & Process Services by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continue…

