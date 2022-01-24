Quantum Computing Market 2022 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast – 2028

Quantum Computing Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Quantum Computing market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Quantum Computing industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Quantum Computing from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Quantum Computing market.

Leading players of Quantum Computing including:

D-Wave Solutions

IBM

Google

Microsoft

Rigetti Computing

Intel

Origin Quantum Computing Technology

Anyon Systems Inc.

Cambridge Quantum Computing

Airbus Group

Nokia Bell Labs

Alibaba Group Holding

Toshiba

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Hardware

Software

Cloud Services

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Space and Defense

Government

Automotive

Manufacturing & Logistics

Banking and Finance

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Quantum Computing Market Overview

1.1 Quantum Computing Definition

1.2 Global Quantum Computing Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Quantum Computing Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Quantum Computing Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Quantum Computing Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Quantum Computing Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Quantum Computing Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Quantum Computing Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Quantum Computing Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Quantum Computing Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Quantum Computing Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Quantum Computing Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Quantum Computing Market by Type

3.1.1 Hardware

3.1.2 Software

3.1.3 Cloud Services

3.2 Global Quantum Computing Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Quantum Computing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

3.4 Global Quantum Computing Average Price by Type (2015-2020)

3.5 Leading Players of Quantum Computing by Type in 2020

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Quantum Computing Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Quantum Computing Market by Application

4.1.1 Space and Defense

4.1.2 Government

4.1.3 Automotive

4.1.4 Manufacturing & Logistics

4.1.5 Banking and Finance

4.2 Global Quantum Computing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Quantum Computing by Application in 2020

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Quantum Computing Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Quantum Computing Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Quantum Computing Revenue and Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Quantum Computing by Sales Channel in 2020

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Continue…

