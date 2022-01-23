Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market Size 2021 Analysis By Business Share, Strategies, Investment Opportunities, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends, Prominent Players, Industry Impact and Global Forecast till 2027
The "Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market" research report 2021-2027 offering the complete outline of market size, share and growth opportunities, industry segmentation by product type, applications and geographical representation.
This market research report administers a broad view of the Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period.
Wood-plastic composites (WPCs) are composite materials made of wood fibre/wood flour and thermoplastic(s) (includes PE, PP, PVC, PLA etc.).In addition to wood fibre and plastic, WPCs can also contain other ligno-cellulosic and/or inorganic filler materials. WPCs are a subset of a larger category of materials called natural fibre plastic composites (NFPCs), which may contain no cellulose-based fibre fillers such as pulp fibres, peanut hulls, bamboo, straw, digestate, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market
The global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market was valued at USD million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of % during 2021-2027.
List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market report are: –
- Imerys
- IOM3
- U.S. Borax (Rio Tinto)
- BYK Netherlands B.V.
- Seven Trust Industry Co., Ltd
- Dovetail
- Guaranteed Industry Co., Ltd
- Etna Trasporti Industry Co., Ltd,
- Amigos Industry Co., Ltd,
The global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:
- Base Resin PE
- Base Resin PVC
- Base Resin PP
- Base Resin PS
- Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:
- Outdoor Deck Floors
- Railings
- Fences
- Landscaping Timbers
- Cladding & Siding
- Park Benches
- Molding & Trim
- Window and Foor Frames
- Indoor Furniture
- Others
What are the key segments in the market?
- By product type
- By End User/Applications
- By Technology
- By Region
The Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market report provides answers to the following key questions:
- What will be the Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market size and the growth rate in the coming year?
- What are the main key factors driving the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market?
- Which are Trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?
- Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market?
- What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market?
- What is the impact of Covid19 on the current industry?
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2020
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Major Key areas that have been Focused on in the Report:
- Major trends noticed in the Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market
- Market and pricing issues
- Geographic limitations
- Distribution, scheduling, performance, and supplier requirements
- Growth opportunities that may emerge in the industry in the upcoming years
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry.
Key Points from TOC:
1 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market Overview
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Production and Capacity by Region
4 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Consumption by Region
5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
6 Consumption Analysis by Application
7 Key Companies Profiled
8 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
10 Market Dynamics
11 Production and Supply Forecast
12 Consumption and Demand Forecast
13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)
14 Research Finding and Conclusion
Continued……
