Probe Card Market Size, Share Global Comprehensive Research Study, Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2028

The probe card market is projected to grow from US$ 2,176.67 million in 2021 to US$ 3,436.80 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The Probe Card market growth is attributed by the surge in the use of smartphones, desktops, digital cameras, tablets, laptops, hard disks, and televisions, among others; moreover, continuous development and introduction of new technologies have been triggering evolution in the consumer electronics industry. According to the estimates of NOVONOUS, in one of its reports, the semiconductor industry is expected to grow from US$ 10.02 billion in 2013 to US$ 52.58 billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 26.72%.

The rise in demand for consumer electronics is mainly credited to the emergence of smart devices and IoT, and surge in demand for tablets and other devices with large screens.

Leading Probe Card Market Players:

FEINMETALL GmbH

FormFactor, Inc.

Fujitsu

GGB Industries

Japan Electronic Materials Corporation

Korea Instrument Co., Ltd.

MPI Corporation

SV Probe

Technoprobe S.p.A

Micronics Japan Co., Ltd.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the Probe Card market size, capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The report also includes the profiles of key Probe Card market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

The segments and sub-section of Probe Card market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

By Type (Advanced Probe Card and Standard Probe Card), Technology (MEMS, Cantilever, and Vertical), and Application (Foundry and Logic, DRAM, Flash, and Other Applications)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

Major Key Points of Probe Card Market

Probe Card Market Overview

Probe Card Market Competition

Probe Card Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Probe Card Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Probe Card Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

