Spa Services Market Share, Size, Trend, Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027

The global spa services market size is expected to reach USD 133.28 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The increasingly hectic lifestyle has influenced the need for body and mind wellness, which, in turn, will foster the growth of the market. The number of tourists seeking spa treatment during their travel time can be an essential factor accelerating the revenue of the industry. As per data released by the Global Wellness Institute in 2018, the number of wellness trips increased from 691 million in 2015 to about 830 million in 2017. The market size stood at USD 105.18 billion in 2019.

The growing attractiveness of destination spas among couples will consequently spur opportunities for the market. The growing demand for quick spa facilities at airports such as XpressSpas will promote the growth of the market. Similarly, ship/cruise-based facilities offered by OneSpaWorld is expected to foster healthy growth of the market soon. Additionally, the rising mindfulness for health and wellness will facilitate the market in the forthcoming years. The spa treatments market harborough is getting Hidden away from the hustle and bustle of the high street you will find.

The emphasis on enhanced customer experience and relationship in spa services can be an essential factor augmenting the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Spa Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Facility Type (Day, Hotel/Resort, Medical, and Others), Service (Massage, Beauty/Grooming, Physical Fitness, and Others), End-user (Women and Men), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

Disruption in the Hospitality Industry to Severely Affect Spa Business During COVID-19

The imposition of stringent regulations by the government to curb the spread of the infection will impede the hotels and hospitality sector during the forecast period. The rules involving physical distancing along with masks and gloves to avoid virus transmission can limit the customers, in turn, dwindling market growth. The services including body massage and facials must follow the rules implemented by the government during operations. The tourism industry has hit the bottom threshold due to lockdown rules. For instance, the OneSpaWorld closed all its destination resort facilities in the U.S and Caribbean region. The company officials declared an estimated loss of US$ 35 million in the first quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

Rising Number of Massage Centers to Influence Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing number of luxurious massage services and facilities in the US. The inflated demand for full body massage and beauty treatments in the U.S. and Canada will support the growth of the market in North America.

According to the American Massage therapy Association’s ‘Massage Profession Research Report 2019’, in the U.S., about 47.5 million people had a total of 214 million massages in 2018, where about 33% of messages were offered through the spa. This number increased from 179 million massages availed by 47.1 million people in 2017. Europe is expected to lead the global market in the forthcoming years owing to the increased spending on health and wellness. The rising awareness about body and mind will spur opportunities for the market in Europe. The well-established travel and tourism industry is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in Europe.

List of top companies covered in the spa services market include:

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (Chicago, U.S.)

Four Seasons Hotel Limited (Toronto, Canada)

Marriott International, Inc. (Maryland, U.S.)

Hilton Hotels & Resorts (McLean, U.S.)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (Coral Gables, U.S.)

Siam Wellness Group (Bangkok, Thailand)

InterContinental Hotels Group plc (Denham, U.K.)

Massage Envy (Scottsdale, U.S.)

Kempinski Hotels S.A. (Geneva, Switzerland)

Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa (Baden-Baden, Germany)

