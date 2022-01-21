Needle-free Drug Delivery Technology Market Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2028 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data
Global Needle-free Drug Delivery Technology Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.
This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Needle-free Drug Delivery Technology Market report.
In October 2018, PharmaJet was recognized with the 2018 Global Technology Innovation Award for its needle-free drug delivery technology
Drivers & Restraints
Needle-free drug delivery devices can be used for a range of diseases such as diabetes, infectious and chronic diseases such as AIDS, hepatitis, cholera, malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and vaccinations. In emerging regions such as Africa, the high incidences of chronic and infectious diseases such as AIDS, West Nile Virus, hepatitis, malaria, and neurological diseases. To avoid infections or contamination there is a need for drug delivery devices free of the risk of contamination. Needle-free drug delivery devices are an effective solution for such issues. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that in Africa in 2015, close to 26 million people were living with HIV, of whom 2.3 million were children under the age of 15 years and 90% of these children lived in Sub-Saharan Africa. These factors combined are expected to contribute significantly towards the growth of this market.
Key players covered in the global Needle-free Drug Delivery Technology Market research report:
Some of the major companies that are present in the global needle-free drug delivery technology markets are Zogenix, Inc., 3M, Antares Pharma, Injex Pharma AG, PharmaJet, Bioject Medical Technologies, Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and other players.
An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
