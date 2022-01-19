Forensic Audit Market 2021: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2028

The “Forensic Audit Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” report added to The Insight Partners has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Forensic Audit Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The forensic audit is an examination & evaluation of an individual or organization’s background information, compliance, financial, and other information. The forensic audit services helps in handling and managing embezzlement, fraud, and other financial claims. The forensic audit includes sales of varied forensic audit services by sole traders, organizations, and partnerships which uses auditing & investigative skills that might have legal implications.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Factors such as contractual alliances made between the government bodies and forensic audit companies to instances of frauds in private companies. This factor is driving the growth of forensic audit market. Nonetheless, advent of sophisticated technologies such as social media analytics and in-house forensic audit to detect illegal activities is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the forensic audit market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Forensic Audit market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

The key players profiled in this study include-

AlixPartners, LLP

Baker Tilly

Carter Backer Winter LLP

Duff & Phelps, LLC

FTI Consulting

Grant Thornton LLP

MDD Forensic Accountants

Mazars

Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP

PKF

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global forensic audit market is segmented on the basis of investigation type, industry. Based on investigation type, the forensic audit market is segmented into event and data analysis, regulatory investigations, cross border investigations, corruption and bribery investigation, accounting malpractice and securities investigations, others. On the basis of type, the forensic audit market is segmented into financial services, mining, oil and gas, manufacturing, healthcare, others.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Forensic Audit market

To analyze and forecast the global Forensic Audit market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Forensic Audit market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Forensic Audit players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the Global Forensic Audit Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Forensic Audit Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Forensic Audit Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Forensic Audit Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

