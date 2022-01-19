Specialty Enzymes Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2028

Specialty enzymes are the proteins that act as biocatalysts in pharmaceutical and diagnostic reactions to accelerate reactions and achieve the desired results. Specialty enzymes play an important role in drug development and drug delivery in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical drug formulations based on enzymes are used to treat chronic diseases such as cancer and AIDS.

The report aims to provide an overview of the specialty enzymes market with detailed market segmentation by type, source, application, and geography. The global specialty enzymes market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading specialty enzymes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. BASF

2. Advanced Enzymes

3. Amano Enzymes

4. Biocatalysts

5. Codexis

6. DuPont

7. Dyadic International

8. Novozymes

9. Roche Holding

10. Sanofi

The global specialty enzymes market is segmented on the basis of type, source, and application. Based on type, the global specialty enzymes market is segmented into carbohydrase, proteases, lipases, polymerases & nucleases, and others. By source, the market is segregated into microorganisms, plant, and animal. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, food & beverages, research & biotechnology, and others.

The market has grown due to an increase in demand for non-harmful biological catalysts in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. Furthermore, the advancement of tools to improve pharmaceutical manufacturing, as well as people’s concerns about safety, have increased the use of specialty enzymes. Moreover, factors such as the multifunctional advantages of specialty enzymes in a variety of applications, as well as technical advances to minimize the use of chemical catalysts, are driving the specialty enzyme market further. In addition, restrictions surrounding chemical properties and safety concerns resulting from enzyme contamination are factors restraining market development.

The reports cover key developments in the specialty enzymes market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Specialty enzymes market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Specialty enzymes in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Specialty enzymes market.

