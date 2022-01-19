Methionine Market Division, New Business Opportunities, Growth Rate, Development Trend and Feasibility Studies 2024
focuses on identifying hidden needs or requirements of customers. Report defines the scope of the Methionine market, identifying potential of the Methionine markets and determining optimal pricing for the market, it encouraging potential customers to purchase, and finding the best distribution methods for delivering to customers.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from Animal feed
– Animal feed dominated the methionine market with a share of more than 90% in 2018.
– The methionine content in natural ingredients is low. In order to meet the animal feed requirements, additional methionine has to be added as a nutritional feed additive. The deficiency of methionine in animals can lead to decreased bone strength, fatty liver, and slow growth.
– According to the Alltech Global Feed Survey, there has been a continuous rise in global feed production, which grew from 954.4 million metric ton in 2012 to 1,103 million metric ton in 2018. The United States is the second largest producer of animal feed, following China, which is the largest producer in the world.
– The rising incidences of animal diseases have led to the increased use of methionine in animal feed in various regional markets. Asia-Pacific and North America have higher demands for maintaining adequate metabolism rates in livestock. Consumer awareness has also grown in this segment, which has increased the demand for animal feed.
– Major methionine producers, such as Sumitomo Chemical, Evonik industries, and Adisseo, are increasing their methionine production capacity to keep up with the growing feed industry, globally.
– The substantial growth has been supported by higher consumption of meat, milk, and eggs, which is reflected in the increased feed production in the pig and broiler industries.
– Owing to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of healthy animal diet, the demand for methionine is expected to grow, during the forecast period.
China to dominate the Asia-Pacific Market
– China’s methionine demand is rising faster than the global average, due to the rising demand for meat products from China’s wealthy middle class. The enormous growth can be explained by the surging demand for animal feed used in the livestock and farming industries. Since the population almost doubled to 1.4 billion people, the country’s demand for meat and animal feed has exploded.
– Recently, the development of China’s aquaculture industry accelerated hugely. The capacity of pork eggs and livestock has also ranked in the first place, all over the world. This scenario is creating an exciting market arena for methionine in the country.
– DL-methionine is one kind of safe feed additives and belongs to the key area supported by China’s Key High-tech Industry and Industrial Structure Adjustment Guidelines. Furthermore, the 12th five-year development plan in the feed industry clearly pointed out that China should develop feed products with excellent quality, safety, high-efficiency, as well as new feed additives, contribute to enhance the capacity of DL-methionine, strengthen the international competitiveness of amino acid in feed grade, and reduce the production cost.
– Many companies, such as Bluestar, Adisseo, and Evonik, are aiming to expand their production facilities in the country. Such factors are driving the market for methionine in China.
Major Key Players are as Follows
Scope of the Report:
Geographical Regions:
– China – – Japan – South Korea – United States – Canada – Mexico – Germany – United Kingdom – Italy – France – Brazil – Argentina – Saudi Arabia – South Africa.
Topics such as sales and sales revenue overview, production market share by product type, capacity and production overview, import, export, and consumption are covered under the development trend section of the Methionine market report.
Detailed TOC of Methionine Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2024)
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Emerging Demand from the Aquaculture Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Awareness for Nutritious Diet
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Complex Process of Manufacturing Methionine
4.2.2 Falling Prices due to Oversupply
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Liquid
5.1.2 Powder
5.2 End-user
5.2.1 Food and Beverage
5.2.2 Pharmaceutical
5.2.3 Animal Feed
5.2.4 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Adisseo
6.4.2 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
6.4.3 Anaspec Inc. (Eurogentec SA)
6.4.4 Beijing Fortunestar S&T Development Co. Limited
6.4.5 Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.6 CJ Cheiljedang Corp.
6.4.7 Evonik Industries AG
6.4.8 IRIS Biotech GmbH
6.4.9 Novus International
6.4.10 Prinova Ltd
6.4.11 Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
6.4.12 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.13 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Eco-friendly Means of Extracting Methionine
